Studio Ghibli’s Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Kabuki Adaptation Returns This Summer

It’s a great time to be a Studio Ghibli fan if you currently reside in Japan. If not, read on and prepare to feel serious envy.

Crunchyroll reports that this summer’s July Grand Kabuki performance will feature Walt Disney Studios’ stage adaptation of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s beloved 1984 film and 1982 manga. Hopefully fans elsewhere in the world will at least get an online stream, like the production’s last staging in 2019 did — especially since Japan is not currently allowing any tourist visitors.

Here’s a clip from the Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Kabuki from its first staging. Look at the little Nausicaä in the flashback when she befriends the Ohm!

Original Nausicaä lead Kikunosuke Onoe V will be returning to the show, but this time in the role of antagonist Kushana, Princess of Torumekia. In the July Grand Kabuki run, Yonekichi Nakamura V will step into the part of Nausicaä. Nestled among more traditional kabuki offerings on the program, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Volume 1: The Battle of the White Witch will be performed at Tokyo’s Kabuki-za Theatre from July 4-29.

Recently Toho’s Spirited Away just closed a successful stage run through Japan’s major cities and later this year Ghibli’s long-awaited theme park will open in the Aici Prefecture. Here in the states, fans can visit a Miyazaki exhibit at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California — the first of its kind in North America, including items that have never been displayed outside of Japan before — until June 1.

