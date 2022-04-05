5 Things Streaming on Stan This Month You’ll Want to Watch

There’s a handful of good TV shows and movies debuting on Australia’s own streaming service Stan this month.

While it’s a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to genres Stan is streaming this month, we’ve got a few recommendations of what you should keep an eye out for as we speed through April.

Better Call Saul

When it comes to spin-off series, there are few stories as successful as that of Better Call Saul. The TV show, which branched out to tell the story of dodgy lawyer Saul Goodman off the back of the success of Breaking Bad, has actually surpassed the ratings of the show that inspired it.

The upcoming sixth and final season of Better Call Saul is set to start streaming on April 19 on Stan in Australia. Season six will consist of 13 episodes split into two parts. We’re very, very keen for this one.

Jackass: The Movie

Next up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Stan streaming this month is Jackass: The Movie. Yes, the kings of modern American slapstick (read: toilet humour) have their 2002 flick hitting Stan this month. Jackass: The Movie is of course the continuation of the MTV television series Jackass, and features most of the original cast as they perform a number of stunts, skits and pranks, while making you laugh and squirm simultaneously. The final stunt involves a toy car being inserted into a cast member’s butt in order to get it shown in an x-ray. It’s niche, to say the least.

Jackass: The Movie is streaming on Stan in Australia already.

Louis Theroux: Surviving America’s Most Hated Family

Louis Theroux stuff is excellent and Surviving America’s Most Hated Family is no exception. In this documentary streaming on Stan in Australia from April 7, Theroux revisits the hugely controversial Westboro Baptist Church to investigate how its founder’s death has affected current and former members. Theroux first met with the ‘church’ in 2007 for his The Most Hated Family in America documentary, then followed-up with America’s Most Hated Family in Crisis in 2011. Surviving America’s Most Hated Family is essentially the third instalment in a trilogy of documentaries based on the church. We love Louis.

Gaslit

Stan will be streaming season one of the should-be-epic Gaslit in Australia on April 24.

Staring Julia Roberts, Gaslit is a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal centring on untold stories and forgotten characters of the time. Stan’s simple explainer on the series is: Watergate was wrong. Martha was right.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale (based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same title) now has a fourth season (and a fifth season on the way).

If you’ve been watching along so far, you’ll know that the series is set in Gilead – a truly horrifying, totalitarian society that was formerly part of the United States. The dystopian series focuses on the story of June (Elisabeth Moss) who has been forced to become a Handmaid – a role based around sexual servitude because of falling fertility levels among the wider community.

If you’re new to the series, let me warn you that while it’s an incredible show, it is a seriously intense watch.

Season four of The Handmaid’s Tale is streaming on Stan in Australia from April 29.

Check back next month and we'll give you our recommendations for May.