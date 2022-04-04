5 TV Shows and Movies to Scare Yourself With on Shudder This Month

There’s a tonne of scary content streaming on Shudder in Australia this month, but we’ve narrowed it down to just five recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Shudder this month.

Eat

No, you’re not on the wrong streaming service list, Eat isn’t a pleasant cooking show, it’s a 2014 horror/thriller about a struggling actress that cannot handle the stress of failing and resorts to, naturally, eating her own flesh. I guess the plot is in the name, eh?

Eat will begin streaming on Shudder in Australia from April 19. It’s gore galore.

You Might Be the Killer

On April 5, Shudder is streaming You Might Be the Killer, a 2018 American supernatural slasher film that offers us all of the wonderful hallmarks of a slasher. Here’s the plot: a counsellor fears being the killer when he starts recalling things linked to his colleagues’ murder. To find the truth, he visits a gravesite, but someone beats him to it with horrifying results.

The Windmill Massacre

The next recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Shudder this month is The Windmill Massacre. It’s in the name, right?

Seven tourists with troubled pasts find themselves trapped at a satanic mill in rural Netherlands (as you do). As they’re attacked for their sins one by one, the night becomes a fight for survival.

The Windmill Massacre is streaming on Shudder in Australia from April 26

Etheria

We’ve taken the blurb from imdb for this one: From post-apocalyptic westerns to demented comedies to terrifying horror and gore, Etheria serves up the perfect blend of mind-bending and panic-inducing excitement from the best emerging women genre directors in the world. Each episode showcases a vision of the fantastic in this new anthology series created to introduce amazing directors to devoted genre fans.

Season five of Etheria is streaming on Shudder in Australia from April 26.

The 100 Candles Game

The final recommendation for horrific stuff Shudder is streaming in Australia this month is The 100 Candles Game. The movie, released in 2020, follows a group of friends that reunite to participate in a terrifying game that preys on their worst nightmares. We haven’t seen this one, so we’re doing the thing you should never do – judging a book (or in this case, a movie) by its cover (and ridiculous plot).

The 100 Candles Game streaming on Shudder in Australia from April 12.

