5 TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Month

Paramount+ is a relatively new streaming service that doesn’t typically have a whole lot of nerdy content in Australia, but there’s still a handful of binge-worthy TV shows and movies headed our way.

Paramount+ does have a few gems streaming this month, such as Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition, so here’s that, and four other recommendations from the team at Gizmodo Australia.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Starting with the one you knew was coming, Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition is streaming on Paramount+ in Australia from April 5. Way back in 2001, Star Trek fans were delighted to receive a director’s cut of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, with enhanced visual effects, on DVD. For a film that director Robert Wise originally felt was rushed to theatres — and definitely had incomplete visual effects — the remasters version of the movie was a godsend. Now, more than 20 years later, Trek fans can rejoice again, because the director’s cut is finally making its way to 4K Ultra HD.

Read more about Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition over here before you binge it on Paramount+ this month.

iCarly

Next up on our list of what Paramount+ is streaming in Australia this month is the 2022 reboot of iCarly. iCarly is an American comedy television revival series based on the Nickelodeon 2007 TV series of the same name. The series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett, with Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress reprising their roles from the original series.

Paramount+ is streaming iCarly from April 9 in Australia

Rugrats

On April 16 we get yet another reboot, this time, Rugrats. Rugrats is an American animated series described as both a revival and reboot of the original TV series of the same name that ran from 1991 to 2004. The series is definitely on Gizmodo Australia’s recommendations list for what to stream this month from Paramount+, mostly because of nostalgia.

The First Lady

A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.

The First Lady will be streaming on Paramount+ in Australia from April 18.

The Offer

The last recommendation from Gizmodo Australia on what to watch on Paramount+ this month is The Offer. The Offer is based on Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making The Godfather. The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn and Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus.

It’s streaming on Paramount+ from April 29.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for May. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.