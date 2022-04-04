Here’s 5 Things to Watch This Month on Disney+

Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars and Marvel for fans in Australia, and there’s a decent bunch of content hitting the streaming service this month.

At Disney+ Day in November, we got a glimpse of what we can expect from the streaming service here in Australia in the coming months. While many of those TV shows and movies are yet to be released, there’s still a decent amount of content coming in April to Disney+.

Here’s five things we’ll be watching this month on Disney’s streaming service.

Shutter

First up on Gizmodo Australia’s list of recommendations for Disney+ streaming this month is Shutter. Yeah, I know, a 2008 horror flick isn’t exactly something you’d expect to find on Disney+. Shutter is an American remake of the 2004 Thai film of the same name. The story follows newlywed couple Ben and Jane who have just moved to Japan for a promising job opportunity. After a tragic car accident that leads to the death of a young girl, Ben begins noticing strange blurs in many of his photographs (camera shutter, get it?), which Jane suspects is the spirit of the girl they killed. The film stars Joshua Jackson, Rachael Taylor and Megumi Okina.

It lands on Disney+ in Australia on April 8.

The King of Comedy

Disney+ is proving that it isn’t just superheros and cartoons its streaming service is good for in Australia, with a throwback to 1982. The King of Comedy is a satirical black comedy drama film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis. With ‘No laughing matter’ branded on the poster for this 80s banger, The King of Comedy follows Rupert Pupkin, a passionate (yet unsuccessful) comic who craves nothing more than to be in the spotlight. To achieve this, he stalks and kidnaps his idol to take the spotlight for himself.

The King of Comedy is streaming on Disney+ from April 22 in Australia.

Sketchbook

Sketchbook is an instructional documentary series that takes you through a day in the life of talented artists and animators. Each episode focuses on a single artist, teaching us how to draw a single iconic character from a Walt Disney Animation Studios film. It’s a very good play from Disney, as I for one am so keen to learn how to draw some characters and learn how they came to be.

The entire first season of Sketchbook is streaming on Disney+ in Australia from April 27.

Ghost Whisperer

Landing the same day as Sketchbook, and quite similar to Shutter in some ways, Ghost Whisperer follows the life of Melinda Gordon (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who has the ability to see and communicate with ghosts. While trying to live as normal a life as possible, Melinda helps Earthbound spirits resolve their problems and cross over into the light, or the spirit world.

Seasons 1 through 5 of Ghost Whisperer will be available on Disney+ in Australia from April 27.

The Internship

Last for Gizmodo Australia’s Disney+ streaming recommendations is The Internship. Two salesmen, Billy (Vince Vaughn) and Nick (Owen Wilson), whose careers have been torpedoed by the digital age, find their way into a coveted internship at Google, where they must compete with a group of young, tech-savvy geniuses for a shot at employment. They spend the entire comedy movie trying to prove they are not obsolete, while proving necessity really is the mother of re-invention.

The Internship is already streaming.

Last month, we recommended The Dropout, the series based on Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, a cute animation by the name of Turning Red, U.S. TV show Trust, the Assassin’s Creed (yes the videogame) movie and one of the many Marvel TV shows making its way to Disney+ this year, Moon Knight.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for May. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.