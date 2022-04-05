5 TV Shows and Movies Worth Binging on Binge This Month

Are you looking for something good to binge on, but don’t know where to start? There’s a handful of decent TV shows, movies and documentaries streaming on Binge in Australia this month, so we’ve compiled a little list of recommendations.

Here’s what the team at Gizmodo Australia will be streaming on Binge this month.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The first recommendation on Gizmodo Australia’s list of what’s streaming on Binge this month is Space Jam: A New Legacy. Also known as Space Jam 2, this 2021 live action/animated movie features Looney Tunes characters and basketball superstar LeBron James as a fictional version of himself. The film follows James enlisting the Looney Tunes’ aid to win a basketball game in a Warner Bros.-themed virtual multiverse against a rogue artificial intelligence’s avatars after James’s son is abducted by the AI. Wild plot when you put it like that, eh?

Space Jam: A New Legacy is streaming on the Australian-owned Binge from April 13.

Cobain: Montage of Heck

This 2015 documentary centres on, of course, the legend that is Kurt Cobain. From the moment I heard Smells Like Teen Spirit I was utterly obsessed with Cobain (and Dave Grohl) and went through a phase of having to know absolutely everything about the man that’s no longer with us. Cobain: Montage of Heck does well what other posthumous documentaries of musicians do badly. I recommend this one for any music fans, not just Nirvana stans.

Cobain: Montage of Heck is already streaming on Binge in Australia.

Barry

If there is such a thing as a favourite hitman, everyone’s would have to be Barry Berkman. Bill Hader’s dark comedy crime caper Barry is back for season 3 on Binge this month, and according to us here at Gizmodo Australia, after wayyy too long a hiatus. For those who don’t know, Barry stars Hader as a hitman who travels to Los Angeles on a job but instead of killing someone, he winds up in an acting class. There he finds an accepting community of theatre hopefuls and he begins to question his life choices.

Following Barry’s very violent rampage at the end of season 2, it seems his two worlds are about to collide in season 3 when it lands on Binge on April 25.

The World According to Amazon

The World According to Amazon is an exploration into Amazon’s business models and practices, from its inception to present day. Here’s what Java Films had to say on this 2019 doco:

We speak to Amazon employees, from workers to executives, who describe a model that they have experienced from the inside. A model establishing employees as robots, with every movement they take structured on a mathematical pattern to be as productive as possible. We also investigate how Amazon plans to become the intermediary of all our purchases, eliminating the concept of different territories. How they store data storage and their striking power. And the philosophy of the company and that of its leader, the libertarian Jeff Bezos, obsessed with the future…

The World According to Amazon lands on Binge on April 27

The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a 2014 American vigilante action film, loosely based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. It stars Denzel Washington and focuses on a former U.S. Marine turned DIA intelligence officer who reluctantly returns to action to protect a teenage prostitute from members of the Russian mafia.

As a bonus item, we’re also recommending The Equalizer 2, as both films are streaming on Binge from April 30.

Last month, we recommended sci-fi series Raised By Wolves, 2004 movie The Butterfly Effect, season two of Kung Fu, miniseries Engineering That Built The World and Me You Madness.

Check back next month and we’ll give you our recommendations for May. While you’re here, why not check out everything streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Stan, Binge, Paramount+, Disney+ and Shudder in Australia next month.