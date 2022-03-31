5 Things Streaming on Amazon Prime Video This Month You Should Watch

If April continues with the trash weather across Australia, we’ve got a tiny bit of good news – there’s a handful of decent TV shows and movies streaming this month on Amazon Prime Video you can watch while stuck at home.

The streaming service does have a few goodies in store for April, but here’s five things we’ll definitely be watching this month on Amazon Prime Video, if you’re after some recommendations.

Outer Range

Outer Range is a mystery thriller series created by Brian Watkins for Amazon Prime Video. It will star Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor and is set to hit Prime Video on April 15 in Australia. It looks tight.

The Sixth Sense

This one has a special place in my heart. When I was 11, watching The Sixth Sense with my parents, I turned around to them and asked them a question about what I thought was a plot hole – turns out, I spoiled the ending. They haven’t let me live it down. Might watch it with them this month when The Sixth Sense lands on Amazon Prime Video.

Bang Bang Baby

We don’t know much about this one at all, but here’s the synopsis: Alice is a teenage girl who finds herself involved in the Milan’s criminal underbelly for the love of her father. To cope, Alice will use her imagination, influenced by music, TV and pop culture of her time: the 80s. Season one of Bang Bang Baby hits Amazon Prime Video in Australia this month.

The Outlaws

OK I know this isn’t the what to watch list for Shudder, yet somehow I’ve crammed three thrillers into bunch of recommendations for what’s coming out next month on Amazon Prime Video in Australia. The Outlaws is described as a comedy-thriller series from Stephen Merchant.

The synopsis: seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community centre. They resent the menial physical labour and they resent each other. But when one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organised crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. It has Christopher Walken. Enough said.

Cats & Dogs

A little change of pace here. The final Gizmodo Australia recommendation for what to watch on Amazon Prime Video this month is the cute Cats & Dogs. This 2001 spy-comedy film directed by Lawrence Guterman stars Jeff Goldblum, Elizabeth Perkins and Alexander Pollock, with the voices of the likes of Tobey Maguire and Alec Baldwin.

The story centres on the relationships between cats and dogs, depicting the relationship as an intense rivalry in which both sides use organisations and tactics that mirror those used in human espionage. Anyway. It’s cute and I need something like this for some dopamine. Cats & Dogs is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Australia from this month.

