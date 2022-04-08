Star Wars: Ahsoka Just Added a Spider-Verse Director

The next Star Wars streaming show to go into production centres Ahsoka Tano and the show just added a director from a whole other multiverse. The Hollywood Reporter says that David Ramsey, one of the three Oscar-winning directors of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is joining the Ahsoka show as a director on at least one episode.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is being written by Dave Filoni and produced by Jon Favreau, the same team behind The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. There’s no word on what other directors might join Ramsey yet but one would assume Filoni, who directed Ahsoka’s debut in season 2 of The Mandalorian, is likely to jump behind the camera. Gizmodo reached out to Lucasfilm for comment or clarification and will update this story if and when we hear back.

