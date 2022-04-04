Star Trek: Voyager Documentary To the Journey Shares a Tantalising First Look

Between Discovery (which just concluded its fourth season), the ongoing second season of Picard, the hype ahead of Strange New Worlds, and the spiffy new release of 1978’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture, one might start to feel a little overstuffed on all things Trek. But here’s something to change your mind.

Trekmovie.com shared a fresh peek at To the Journey, a new documentary about Star Trek: Voyager made by the same folks who created 2018’s affectionate, in-depth look at Deep Space Nine, What We Left Behind. (This is not to be confused with The Centre Seat, another new Trek documentary; that one’s coming to the History Channel this fall.) This latest missive is classified as a “teaser” but is actually a robust six-minute clip.

To really appreciate that clip, you kind of have to be a Voyager fan, since nobody is identified by name and if you hadn’t seen the show you might not immediately recognise Tim Russ, Garrett Wang, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Ethan Phillips, or Robert Picardo — though we’re going assume you instantly know who Kate “Captain Janeway” Mulgrew is! (There’s also some bonus George Takei, talking about Gene Roddenberry’s influence.) But you can just tell from their contributions that To the Journey is going to be a detailed, decidedly candid, and at times gloves-off look at this chapter in Trek history.

The film’s website says To the Journey is “the most crowdfunded documentary film to date” (you can still support it though, if you want to get your own “Tuvok Rocks!” t-shirt or any of the other perks), having raised $US1.2 ($2) million — a budget that no doubt helped the crew gather so many interviews for the project. To the Journey is still in production, but once we learn more about a release date we will let you know.

