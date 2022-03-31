Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Shows Off More of Its New Heroes

Ethan Hawke shares a delightful scene with Willem Defoe in The Northman. James Gunn talks the melancholy of filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Hayden Christensen reflects on returning to Darth Vader. Plus, what’s up on the next episode of Halo, and a glimpse at The Walking Dead’s midseason finale. Spoilers now!

The Kitchen

Deadline reports actor Daniel Kaluuya is cowriting The Kitchen with Joe Murtagh, a “dystopian thriller” at Netflix starring Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman. Directed by Kibwe Tavares, the film will be set in 2044 London, “a future where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits. All forms of social housing have been eradicated and London’s working classes have been forced to live in temporary accommodation on the outskirts of the city. The story follows Izi, a resident of who is desperately trying to find a way out and 12-year-old, Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family, as they battle to survive.”

Spy Kids

According to Variety, a Spy Kids reboot from original director Robert Rodriguez is now in development at Netflix.

The Northman

In a recent interview with GQ, Ethan Hawke revealed he shares a nude scene with Willem Defoe in The Northman in which the two trip on “Viking acid” and “howl at the moon.”

We have one amazing scene. We get naked and do some kind of Viking acid and howl at the moon together. And oh my god, if you have to be naked and howl at the moon, he’s a great person to do it with.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

According to James Gunn, there’s “a lot of sadness” on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

Honesty they’re great, I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/FfsqQLu3rP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru



Another trailer for the long-delayed Minions/Despicable Me sequel confirms it is indeed reaching theatres this June 1.

Obi-Wan Kenobi



During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hayden Christensen expressed his excitement finally getting to play Darth Vader in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

The whole experience was very surreal. Just the nature of coming back after all this time. It’s such a unique opportunity — one that both Ewan and I were very grateful for. One of the things I loved so much about working on Star Wars projects is just that shared excitement. That everyone’s real excited to be there. You feel that energy, and that’s a really special thing. Well, without getting into too much detail, it was amazing. It’s a great honour to get to put that suit on. It was mostly a lot of excitement because I had spent enough time with this character and felt like I knew him, and coming back to it felt very natural in a lot of ways. And I was just really excited to get to come in and play Darth Vader at this point in the timeline because it did feel like a natural continuation of your journey with the character. And that was very meaningful for me.

The Walking Dead



AMC has released a trailer for this Sunday’s (second) midseason finale of The Walking Dead.

The Flash

Killer Frost uses herself as bait to catch the Black Flame in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Flash, “Reckless”.

Kung Fu

The search for Mia continues in the trailer for Kung Fu’s next episode, “Reunion”.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Conn officer Lieutenant Ortegas, Aenar engineer Hemmer, and Dr. M’Benga are the latest Strange New Worlds characters to enjoy their own promos.

Halo

Paramount+ has also released a promo for today’s episode of Halo.

Evil

Finally, a new teaser reveals Evil returns June 12 on Paramount+.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDbzjGPlGY8Banner art by Jim Cook