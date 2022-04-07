Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Fashionable Starfleet Boots Can Be Yours

The most recent trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, focused more on the story, action, and characters and less on the outfits worn by Starfleet officers decades before Kirk and his crew boarded the Enterprise. But an iconic Canadian fashion designer helped contribute to the show’s new uniforms, and soon everyone will have a chance to follow Pike’s fashionable lead.

The trailers might be void of gratuitous boot shots, but check out the promotional images for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds featuring the cast and you’ll notice some fancy new footwear. The latest Starfleet-issue boots were designed by John Fluevog, whose known for his art deco-inspired footwear — but for Strange New Worlds he opted for a more futuristic design to create the Starfleet Boot which somehow manages to bridge both a retro and modern aesthetic. And starting later this week, they won’t just be exclusive to Starfleet.

Iconic Star Trek Branding

Image: John Fluevog

There are few symbols more recognisable in the world of science fiction than Star Trek’s Starfleet Delta. It’s usually worn by Starfleet officers on their uniforms as a communications badge or, in the 23rd century days of Strange New Worlds and the original Star Trek, a simple emblem. But Fluevog has integrated it into the Starfleet Boots on the outer ankle with a gunmetal finish to make these boots unmistakingly Star Trek-inspired.

Fluevog’s Soul Can Be Found on the Sole

Image: John Fluevog

The Starfleet Boots are actually based on a popular Fluevog design called the Manifold Witness whose branding is emblazoned on the underside of each boot. “Expose the truth” is another part of Fluevog’s branding, although it also brings some welcome X-Files vibes to this footwear. Or maybe just a really overzealous Starfleet science officer investigating their 50th mysterious anomaly of the week.

Available in Two Colours

Image: John Fluevog

The Starfleet Boot is made from soft leather combined with an elastic upper that wraps around the back of the heel and calf for added comfort while providing a secure fit. Each feature a unisex design, and two colour options will be available: grey, as part of the Starfleet Medical uniform worn by characters like Nurse Chapel, and the standard black.

When and Where Can You Buy Them?

Image: John Fluevog

Fluevog’s Starfleet Boot will officially debut during the Star Trek: Mission Chicago ‘fan experience’ that runs from April 8 until April 10. The boots can be pre-ordered by visiting the Fluevog booth at the event, but will also be available for pre-order through the company’s website at Fluevog.com for those not able to attend the experience in person. However, availability isn’t expected until later this year, when the Starfleet Boot will be officially added to Fluevog’s Fall/Winter ‘22 collection.

How Much?

Image: John Fluevog

Star Trek takes place in a future version of Earth where currency and capitalism no longer exists — but that’s not our reality just yet. As a result, the Fluevog Starfleet Boots will retail for $659, potentially putting them out of reach of all but the most devoted fans and Star Trek cosplayers.