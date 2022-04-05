Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Is Bringing the Next Generation Crew Back Together

Star Trek: Picard is going out with a hell of a bang. Paramount has confirmed that the third and now officially final season of the series will culminate with guest appearances from The Next Generation legends: Jean-Luc is getting the Enterprise-D band back together, at last!

To celebrate “First Contact Day,” the date in 2063, as shown in First Contact, that humankind meets the Vulcans, Paramount has confirmed that Picard’s third season, which recently wrapped filming, will see the long-awaited return of a swath of Patrick Stewart’s TNG co-stars. Returning from previous appearances in Picard are Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, who have previously appeared as Will Riker, Deanna Troi, and Data (among various members of the Soong family Data’s likeness was based on) in both seasons one and two of the series.

Returning for the first time will be LeVar Burton as Enterprise Chief Engineer Geordi La Forge; Michael Dorn as TNG and later DS9‘s Chief of Security, the Klingon Worf; and Gates McFadden as the Enterprise’s Chief Medical Officer, Beverly Crusher. Check out the announcement below, which includes a few snippets of how the TNG cast will look in their return.

Between the return of John de Lancie as Q and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan in the currently streaming second season of the show, this is about as veritable a return TNG fans could hope for. One big question stands out though: whatever happened to Wesley Crusher? Wil Wheaton’s former ensign is nowhere to be found here, but perhaps there’ll be a reason for that in season three, especially if we’re catching up with his mother.

Star Trek: Picard season three is set to stream on Paramount+, presumably at some point in 2023.

