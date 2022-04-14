Upgrade Your PC or PS5 Storage Through These SSD and HDD Deals

If you’re on the hunt for a way to increase the storage capacity in your PC or your PS5, eBay Australia has a bunch of sales running on the bestselling Samsung internal SSDs, as well as popular HDDs including SEAGATE Ironwolf and Barracuda.

For the lucky few that have managed to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 sometime over the last two years, you might already be facing a storage issue that many other players have been grappling with. Unfortunately, the desirable PS5 sports a less-than-desirable internal SSD capacity of 825GB with just 667GB free for you to install your games. Big games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which happens to sport the largest storage requirements of any PlayStation game thus far (225.3GB in case you were wondering), won’t leave room for much else.

On the other hand, if you want to build a PC to your liking, you’ll want to choose the perfect Hard Disk Drive that can provide the storage capacity you need — but at an affordable price. A HDD is the best choice if you want to keep a lot of movies, music, photos and videos stored reliably on your computer.

What internal SSDs are on sale and which one is best for you?

Whether you choose to invest in an internal or external SSD, you’ll need to choose between speed and portability.

If you need to offload some of your PS5 storage to install a new game, then an internal is your best bet. But if you want to be able to take your SSD with you anywhere, or have the option to also transfer other files back and forth from a PC, then an external is the one for you.

However, there are a few other specifications that need to be met when installing an internal SSD in your PS5. You’ll also need to double check that you’ve picked an SSD with a cooling structure attached, otherwise it’s highly recommended you buy a heatsink separately. Unless, you choose one that comes with a heatsink pre-installed.

When shopping for an internal SSD, these are the spec requirements you need to keep in mind for your PS5:

Interface : PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe

: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe Sequential read speed: Minimum 5500MB/s recommended

Minimum 5500MB/s recommended Form factor: 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110

2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 or 22110 Size with heatsink: 110 x 25 x 11.25 mm

110 x 25 x 11.25 mm Heatsink size below SSD: 2.45mm

2.45mm Heatsink size above SSD: 8mm

If you don’t mind grabbing an additional heatsink, the best option for you is Samsung 980 PRO SSD which has a total storage capacity of 1TB. It’s currently on sale for $212.50 through the code PAPP15, down from $249.

If you need help installing this M.2 internal SDD into your PS5, you can check out Sony’s instructions here. They have a fantastic video tutorial that shows you how to safely install in with ease.

Your next option is to run with the 2.5-inch Samsung 870 QVO for $471.75 with the code PAPP15 (down from $539). While this one isn’t compatible with your PS5, its 4TB of storage is still super useful if you’re building your PC from scratch and you want to enjoy fast boot times, larger storage capacity and the ability to seamlessly multi-task between projects.

What HDDs are on sale and which one is the best for you?

It’s no secret that HDDs are slower than the SSDs when it comes to wait times, but when it comes to price and total storage it has the advantage. The cost of most HDDs will fetch you a larger storage capacity for its price than what an SSD can offer. It basically translates to less dollars per gigabyte.

For instance, this SEAGATE Barracuda 2TB option is now down to $58.90 with AFTERPAY10, but its RRP was $85. If we revisit the previously mentioned Samsung 980 Pro SSD, for 1TB it was on sale for $212.50, which is already more than double the cost of the 2TB SEAGATE Barracuda.

If you want a beefier storage option, you can get this 8TB SEAGATE Barracuda internal HDD for $179.31 (down from $249) using the promo code TOPITUP.

Lastly, the next solid savings you can grab at the moment is on this SEAGATE IronWolf offering a whopping 10TB. It’s now down to $339.15 through the code PAPP15, down from $389.