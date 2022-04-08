Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Should have Been Released Today

In another multiverse where the entire world wasn’t put on hold due to a deadly pandemic, we’re all in a theatre right now, seeing what’s next for Miles Morales. The hilarious Twitter account @PoorlyAgedStuff pointed out that back in 2019, when Sony officially announced a sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was coming, the release date was April 8, 2022. Today. But if you go to the theatre tonight Miles Morales won’t be there. Just Dr. Michael Morbius.

Now officially titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One), the highly anticipated sequel isn’t too far away. It’s coming out October 7. But still, the tweet and realisation were just the latest reminders of how unfathomable the last two years have been. It’s been a time that has changed literally everything, among which probably the least important is movie releases.

And yet, if movies are as important to you as they are to us, a movie shifting its release date can be a real bummer. It would be like if you spent all year looking forward to your birthday and then someone said “Oh, sorry, that’s been delayed.” You were waiting for it! It was something to look forward to! It sucks.

Of course, there were very, very good reasons that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and so many other movies were delayed in the past few years. Much of it was due to covid-19. The pandemic meant that some movies were delayed until audiences could come back to theatres, while others were forced to change the way they were made on set and off. Others were creative choices, with filmmakers simply needing more time to get something done. But when talking about a movie set across multiple universes, it’s fun to think that if a few things had gone differently, maybe today we’d all be hanging with Miles and Gwen again.

That got us wondering. What movie delay in the past few years has been the most disappointing for you? Was there a movie you were hoping to see on the big screen that you had to see on streaming and it wasn’t quite right? Is there a movie that’s yet to arrive that you were hoping to see one or two years ago? Or, in the case of say The Batman, was the wait worth it? Please discuss below and we’ll be back in a few months with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.