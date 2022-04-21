Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Has Been Delayed

The return of Miles Morales is going to be just a little bit longer. Sony just announced that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will now be released June 2, 2023, moved back eight months from its most recent October 7 release date. Which sucks. But, we now know when the second part is coming too. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II will be released March 29, 2024.

In addition to the new Spider-Verse release dates (which noticeably removed the “Part One” from the first film), Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web was given a release date of July 7, 2023, which means it’ll still be in theatres with Spider-Verse.

