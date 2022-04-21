Spelljammer and Dragonlance Return in Dungeons & Dragons’ Next Adventures

At the first D&D Direct livestream, Wizards of the Coast revealed what’s in store for Dungeons & Dragons with a series of new reveals — including major new additions to Fifth Edition in the form of the return of not one, but two classic campaign settings in all new releases: Starjammer and Dragonlance.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space

In a short press video from members of the Dungeons & Dragons creative team, Chris Perkins (Game Design Architect) and Trystan Falcone (Graphic Designer) introduce Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. Falcone describes this as “deep space meets deep sea.” As players take “the long way” through space, they’ll encounter cities on asteroids and dead gods floating in the ether.

The new Spelljammer will be available as a new science-fantasy campaign setting in a slipcase with three 64-page hardcover books, a Dungeon Master’s screen, and a double-sided poster map. The Astral Adventurer’s Guide is written for both DMs and players. It has all you need to run campaigns set in Wildspace, as well as six new playable ancestry options:

Astral Elves — These are elves with starlight in their eyes who have abandoned the feywilds for space.

— These are elves with starlight in their eyes who have abandoned the feywilds for space. Autognomes — Mechanical gnomes, “built gnome-tough,” that appear like steampunk automata.

— Mechanical gnomes, “built gnome-tough,” that appear like steampunk automata. Hadozee — Mischievous-looking flying monkey aliens

— Mischievous-looking flying monkey aliens Giff — A race of hippo-headed folk who don’t know where they came from and don’t know where they’re going, who are looking for home in all the wrong places.

— A race of hippo-headed folk who don’t know where they came from and don’t know where they’re going, who are looking for home in all the wrong places. Plasmoids — Described as slime, these vaguely-human shaped beings are D&Ds first character race where you are an ooze.

— Described as slime, these vaguely-human shaped beings are D&Ds first character race where you are an ooze. Thri-Kreen — Mantis-like insectoids with colour-changing carapaces who possess telepathy.

The second book is called Boo’s Astral Menagerie, named after the miniature giantspace hamster, a sourcebook of new monsters for the Wildspace setting such as Vampirates, Space Clouds, Murder Comets, Giant Space Hamsters, Solar and Lunar Dragons. The third book is Light of Xaryxis, an all-new D&D adventure set in the Wildspace and the Astral Sea. It’s got 12 episodes and each chapter ends in a cliffhanger. There will be a prequel adventure released in July via a Wizards of the Coast online account.

Spelljammer: Adventures in Space will arrive August 2022.

Dragonlance: Warriors of Krynn

Seen at the end of a short animated preview trailer, the next Dragonlance kit setting appears to be titled Warriors of Krynn. There is also a book included, titled Shadow of the Dragon Queen, likely a campaign sourcebook.

Dragonlance was originally a series of novels set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons, and later turned into playable campaign settings. There have been over 150 novels published in the Dragonlance series, which have been in publication since the 80s. This is about as classic swords and sorcery role-playing as D&D can get, and it doesn’t seem from the trailer that WoC is deviating much from the formula.

Dragons of Stomwreck Isle Starter Set

A new starter set was teased in the press release, but no other information has been forthcoming. It appears to have a campaign book, player’s guide, dice, and character sheets, likely making this an easily-accessible entry adventure for those new to D&D.

Image: Wizards of the Coast

D&D Campaign Cases — Creatures and Terrains

Dungeons & Dragons is also producing customisable case sets that allow you to make your own creature tokens, using adhesive cling illustrations of classic monsters and discs of three different sizes. The case is also portable, and the goal is that this product will help create a cohesive, immersive campaign.

The Terrain Case will have 30 interlocking tiles, and additional reusable cling stickers, as will also double as a carrying case. The tiles are double sided with a green terrain print on one side and a stone tile print on the other. Both the Creatures Case and Terrain Case are available for preorder.

This article is currently being updated…..

