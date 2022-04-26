Sennheiser’s Latest Earbuds Include a Hearing Test to Easily Personalise Their Sound

Just a week after revealing its heartbeat-silencing Sport True Wireless earbuds, Sennheiser yesterday revealed an update to its flagship Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds from 2020, debuting a new version that introduces an easier way for users to tune the sound to their own personal preference, among other improvements.

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds feature a slightly smaller design than their predecessors, with Sennheiser taking a more rounded approach this time. There’s also a customisable touch pad on the outside of each bud. It’s an aesthetic improvement that should also still feel familiar in the ear to users of the previous model.

Image: Sennheiser

Inside the Momentum True Wireless 3, you’ll find the same 7-millimetre drivers that Sennheiser has used in the past, and while that’s considerably smaller than the 11-millimetre drivers used in competing products like the Nothing ear (1), Sennheiser’s secret sauce when it comes to headphone tuning meant the Momentum True Wireless 2 still sounded fantastic and well-balanced. You can likely expect similar performance from the upgraded model as well.

A hybrid approach to active noise cancellation has the earbuds constantly monitoring the users’ environment and increasing or decreasing the level of ANC to block out as much as the world as possible while maximizing battery life. Battery life, by the way, is rated at seven hours on the buds alone, or 28 hours in total when occasionally docked inside the Qi-compatible wireless charging case. Three beamforming microphones in each earbud serve both the ANC functionality and should accurately pick up the wearer’s voice during hands-free phone calls.

With a $US250 ($347) price tag (you can pre-order them right now or wait until May 10 when they’re officially available), the Momentum True Wireless 3 are definitely a premium offering designed to compete with popular options like the Apple AirPods Pro. But Sennheiser helps justify the splurge with a “guided listening test” through the accompanying mobile app that makes it easy for users to tweak the sound to their preferences without having to play around with sliders on an equaliser, which can be intimidating to some. It’s a feature reminiscent of what Sonarworks’ SoundID app does for wireless earbuds like the Grell Audio TWS/1, but it sounds like Sennheiser has come up with its own solution for the Momentum True Wireless 3, and it’s hopefully a feature that will be introduced on more of the company’s headphones moving forward.