Sega Says ‘Future of Gaming’ Includes NFTS and Cloud Streaming

It seems, like some other big video game publishers, Sega is also interested in adding NFTs into future games as revealed in an interview with various executives and producers. During that same interview, Sega talked more about its “Super Game” projects, confirming that it will be more than one game and some of them could involve streaming and cloud gaming.

The interview was posted last month on Sega’s recruitment and careers website but was recently spotted and translated by VGC. In the interview, numerous Sega producers and execs shared more details about its “SuperGame” initiative, which the company first vaguely revealed late last year. And it seems NFTs might be involved.

According to Sega executive VP Shuji Utsumi, Super Game refers to more than one game, and will be a sort of banner that some future releases will be developed under. According to Utsumi, “SuperGames” will be “AAA titles that cross over SEGA’s comprehensive range of technologies” and will be part of a bigger five-year plan.

According to Utsumi, “several titles” are being developed under this Super Game “framework” though each title might be very different from another. He did explain that all of them will be “interactive titles that go beyond the traditional framework of games.” Sega execs pointed towards the rise of streaming and people who watch folks play games on Twitch as examples of how gaming has changed in recent years.

“I think there is great potential in the relationship between people who play and watch games,” Utsumi added. “We are thinking of creating new entertainment within these possibilities.”

And yes, it seems some of these “SuperGames” could feature NFTs, as Sega producer Masayoshi Kikuchi explained during one part of the interview.

“Gaming has a history of expansion through the connection of various cultures and technologies,” said Kikuchi. “For example, social networking and game video viewing are recent examples.

“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFTs. We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.”

Once again, we have another example of a company talking about NFTs in vague statements that don’t amount to much more than “Wow, that could be neat” or “Who knows!? One day…”.

Kotaku has contacted Sega about its NFT and cloud gaming comments.

Many consider NFT/blockchain tech to be a giant scam, filled with grifters and con artists looking to make a quick buck before the bubble bursts. There are also problems with how blockchain technology can lead to more e-waste as well as accelerate global warming, waste electricity and make it harder for folks to find and buy specific computer parts, like GPUs.

We’ve already seen examples of companies, like Ubisoft, try and then quickly fail to integrate NFTs into their existing games. Likewise, even the so-called success stories tend to end in giant losses and embarrassing blunders.

A recent example: One hacker drained over 600 million from Axie Infinity due to a security exploit. Yet, because there is money to be made, big game companies will continue to push forward, even blaming their fans for not getting NFTs, while continuing to ignore all the criticism and backlash in the name of making a few quick bucks. Poor Sonic, you deserve better than this.