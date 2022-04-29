Sam Raimi Still Has Hopes He Could Return to Spider-Man

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4



In a recent interview with with MoviePilot, Sami Raimi stated he’s “completely open” to directing a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire.

I didn’t think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realised that anything is possible now so I’m completely open to it.

The Haunted Mansion

Bloody-Disgusting has an official synopsis for Disney’s Haunted Mansion movie starring LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Chase Dillon, and Danny DeVito.

In this mysterious adventure, a doctor (Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Haddish) and a crotchety historian (DeVito).

A Quiet Place: Day One

The third entry in the A Quiet Place franchise (this time, from Pig director Michael Sarnoski) is now titled A Quiet Place: Day One, suggesting a prequel. It’s currently scheduled for a September 22, 2023 release date. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Deadline reports Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been pushed pack five days to avoid opening on the same weekend as Avatar 2. It will now reach theatres December 21.

Isle of the Dead

Deadline reports Gaius Charles has joined the cast of the latest Walking Dead spinoff, Isle of the Dead, following Maggie and Negan in post-apocalyptic Manhattan. Charles will play Izaak, a character described as “confident, ruthless, and unyielding in the pursuit of what he believes is justice, with the force of his will and his menace. Izaak enjoys his work and intersperses humour with the terror he incites. This is a family man, devoted to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey unearths a loss he is haunted by. He has patience and resilience and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.”

The Mayfair Witches



Deadline also reports Annabeth Gish, Tongayi Chirisa, Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel and Jen Richards have joined the cast of The Mayfair Witches.

Riverdale

Archie attempts to build a tolerance to palladium in the synopsis for “Venomous,” the May 15 episode of Riverdale.

TOXIC — With palladium acting as his personal kryptonite, Archie (KJ Apa) decides he must build up his tolerance if he’s going to stand a chance against Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea.) Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Jughead (Cole Sprouse) for help uncovering some repressed memories from her childhood. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) deals with a bombshell discovery that effects how she interacts with people around her, and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) debates whether she should reach out to a former childhood crush. Mädchen Amick and Charles Melton also star. Lisa Soper directed the episode written by Tessa Leigh Williams (#614). Original airdate 5/15/2022.

The Flash

The Flash gets a helping hand from XS in the synopsis for “Into the Still Force,” airing May 18.

EP ERIC WALLACE DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets an assist from XS (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy). Meanwhile, CCPD enlists Chester (Brandon McKnight) for help when a mysterious device is found at a crime scene. The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garci and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk. Executive Producer and Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Christina M. Walker (#815).

Kung Fu

Nicky’s secret gets out in the synopsis for “Destruction,” the May 18 episode of Kung Fu.

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES – Nicky (Olivia Liang) is left reeling after a secret she’s kept hidden from her family leads to some tragic consequences. Meanwhile, Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) teams up with an unexpected ally, and Nicky and Henry (Eddie Liu) find themselves at a crossroads in their relationship. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Jeff Chan directed the episode written by Melissa Rundle (#210). Original airdate 5/18/2022.

Legacies

Ken has no choice but to accept Hope’s latest challenge in the synopsis for “This Can Only End In Blood,” the May 19 episode of Legacies.

TRUST YOUR INSTINCTS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) presents a challenge to Ken (guest star Luke Mitchell), which he has to accept. Cleo (Omono Okojie) is set on revenge. The Super Squad prepares for the battle of their lives. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shaghasemi) has some unexpected visitors. The episode was written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes and directed by Jeffrey Hunt (#415). Original airdate 5/19/2022.

Charmed

The Unseen “bring an epic battle to The Charmed Ones” just as they’re each straightening out their love lives in the synopsis for “Hashing it Out,” airing May 20.

LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD – As Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) are navigating their love lives, The Unseen bring an epic battle to The Charmed Ones’. Roxie (guest star Shi Ne Nielson) seeks Harry’s (Rupert Evans) assistance, but his mission uncovers something – and someone – unexpected. Also starring Jordan Donica. Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Carrie Williams (#410). Original airdate 5/6/22. Original airdate 5/20/22.

Moon Knight

Marc’s beloved Tomb Buster VHS gets its own Moon Knight poster.

The Pentaverate

Finally, a Canadian journalist uncovers the world’s oldest, most influential secret society in the trailer for The Pentaverate, premiering May 5 on Netflix.

