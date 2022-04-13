Robert Eggers Wants Willem Dafoe to Star In His Nosferatu Remake

Rob Zombie’s Munsters remake just keeps adding to its cast. David Lynch throws cold water on rumours that he’s showing a new movie at Cannes. Another familiar face returns for National Treasure: The Series. Plus, get new looks at the return of Fear the Walking Dead, and the new anthology Tales of the Walking Dead. Spoilers, away!

The Munsters

Dee Wallace has joined the cast of The Munsters as “the voice of Good Morning Transylvania,” according to Rob Zombie on Instagram.

ATTENTION! MUNSTERS CASTING NEWS! Our good friend DEE WALLACE has joined the cast of THE MUNSTERS! 👍🏼 Dee is the voice of GOOD MORNING TRANSYLVANIA! 🦇🦇🦇Transylvania’s 2nd favourite morning show… soon slipping to 3rd if they don’t update their format. 💀💀💀💀 Dee is a Zombie regular appearing in Halloween, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, The Lords of Salem and most recently 3 From Hell. 💀💀💀 #themunsters #robzombie #deewallace

Man’s Son

Deadline reports Frank Grillo, Sarah Dumont, Will Peltz, Sydelle Noel, Jaime King, Katherine Hughes and Josh Plasse will star in Man’s Son, a new horror film directed by Grillo’s son, Remy Grillo. The story concerns “a young couple (Hughes and Plasse) hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when they choose an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality, until they eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult, sinister plot led by King and Grillo’s characters.”

Nosferatu

In a recent interview with /Film, Robert Eggers confirmed he wants Willem Defoe to play Nosferatu in his remake of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 film. Dafoe previously played Max Schreck, the actor who plays the vampire in that original film, in the 2000 horror film Shadow of the Vampire. So now he could be playing a part that he previously played the actor playing the part of. So meta!

Nosferatu is such an incredibly important film and story for me, so it’s always percolating. If Willem … if Nosferatu is made, Willem better damn well be in it because I just love working with him. But, you know, maybe he would play Ellen? Who knows.

In a separate interview with IndieWire, Eggers revealed he believes the production may be cursed.

Dude, I don’t know. It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie. I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself. I’ve been trying so hard…And I just wonder if [original director F.W.] Murnau’s ghost is telling me, like, you should stop.

Untitled David Lynch Project

David Lynch recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly he does not have a new film premiering at Cannes this year.

I have no new film coming out. That’s a total rumour. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate. It got built up that people thought, ‘Oh, that’d be nice.’ But there is something new, but it’s not mine. I don’t know whose it is. They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.

The Lake

An amphibious dinosaur wreaks havoc in the trailer for The Lake, a Thai/Chinese co-production featuring practical monster effects designed by Jordu Schell.

One Piece: Red

We also have a teaser trailer for the new One Piece movie, One Piece: Red.

Secret Invasion

In conversation with Comic Book Movie, Dermot Mulroney would neither confirm-nor-deny he’s the MCU’s incoming president-elect in Secret Invasion.

I don’t know…I did work with Don Cheadle. And I think there’s some footage from that episode of Fame in 1986 dangling out there on YouTube, so please don’t watch that. Um, I’m sorry, was there another question?

National Treasure: The Series

THR reports Justin Bartha will reprise his role as Riley Poole in the upcoming National Treasure series as Disney+.

Star Trek: Picard

Tallinn enters Picard’s “subconscious mind” in the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Monsters.”

Tallinn ventures inside Picard’s subconscious mind to help wake him from a coma and face both his darkest secrets and deepest fears. Seven and Raffi go in search of Jurati whom they fear has succumbed to the monster inside. Rios struggles to hide the truth of who he really is from Teresa. Written by: Jane Maggs Directed by: Joe Menendez

Fear the Walking Dead



New photos from the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s seventh season have surfaced — including out first look at Ashton Arbab’s new character, Ali.

NEW PHOTOS from Season 7B of #FearTWD featuring June, Charlie, and new character Ali (played by Ashton Arbab)! pic.twitter.com/OcYQxojENx — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 12, 2022

Tales of the Walking Dead

Finally, Parker Posey allows herself to be bitten in a teaser for AMC’s upcoming Walking Dead anthology series, Tales of the Walking Dead.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avs8usB7h_kBanner art by Jim Cook

