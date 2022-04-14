The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Report: Susan Sarandon Will Play the Villain in DC’s Blue Beetle

Sabina Graves

Published 41 mins ago: April 15, 2022 at 6:30 am
Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Getty Images

The upcoming DC Universe film Blue Beetle has added Susan Sarandon as main antagonist Victoria Kord, the Wrap reports. Previously Sharon Stone was in talks to join the film in the same role; Kord is a new character created for the movie.

Sarandon is no stranger to playing the villain as she chewed up the scenery in Disney’s 2007 musical Enchanted in an iconic evil queen turn. So we’re excited to see her make the jump into the comic book movie universe as a baddie. Blue Beetle’s cast is packing quite the ensemble with her addition. Sarandon joins star Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) in the title role, as well as Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows), George Lopez (The George Lopez Show), Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans M.C.), Bruna Marquezine, and Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2, American Horror Story).

Blue Beetle was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner who has over time evolved from a few different characters in the comics. This version of the hero will be Jaime, a young Mexican American who finds an ancient scarab that attaches to him and gives him superpowers. We’re here for bold reimaginings of characters that get to play in the same sandbox as other DC characters.

Originally slated for a direct to HBO Max release, Blue Beetle is currently scheduled to open in theatres on August 18, 2023. Angel Manuel Soto (La Granja) is directing from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). With inclusive box office successes like Crazy Rich Asians and the resurgence of the DC comic book film audience with The Batman in re-opened theatres, this seems like the right move.

