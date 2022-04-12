You Can Preorder the Xbox Mini Fridge at JB Hi-Fi Right Now

Preorders for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge have opened up at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi this afternoon.

The unit, which became something of a meme on social media last year, is set to launch in Australia on 31 August. The fridge unit is obviously larger than the real Xbox Series X and will hold up to 12 cans of your bev of choice. There are two little shelves inside and the interior is the classic, lurid Xbox green.

The fridge itself is a Thermoelectric Cooler made by Ukonic.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge also went up at EB Games, but preorders have already sold out. For now, JB’s stock remains. This could well be the last and only chance to secure one before they’re gone so move now if you want one. It is entirely likely that this will become something of a collector’s item in future, or at least an item of extreme gaming kitsch.

You can head over to the JB Hi-Fi preorder page right here. It’ll set you back $220 plus delivery.