Praise the Sun Demon’s Souls Is Half off With These PS5 Game Sales

While it’s getting a bit easier to pick up a PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-gen remains a hot ticket item – even as we approach 18-months since its launch. If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, or you’re still feeling content with your PS4, there are a few major titles on sale at the moment.
Amazon is currently running its Big Smile Sale, so there are a few deals available for PS4 and PS5 games. The sale highlights are definitely more geared toward PS5 titles, so you can pick up Demon’s Souls for $63, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $55 or LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $64.90. Any sale that knocks up to 50% off a PS5 game’s price is a-okay by us, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.
To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PlayStation titles, check out the game deals we’ve scouted below.
The best PS5 game sales
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Deathloop – now $38 (down from $99.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Demon Slayer – Kimetsu No Yaiba: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $51.49 (down from $99.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $63 (down from $124.95)
- Elden Ring – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $28.95 (down from $99.95)
- Godfall – now $29 (down from $124.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $29 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $64.90 (down from $89.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $49 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $55 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edtion – now $68 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – now $29 (down from $39.95)
The best PS4 game sales
- Crysis: Remastered Trilogy – now $48.95 (down from $59.95)
- Death Stranding – now $33 (down from $54.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $24 (down from $54.95)
- Elden Ring – now $80.90 (down from $109.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $63 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Spider-Man – now $20 (down from $54.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $54 (down from $94.95)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight Collection – now $31.95 (down from $49.95)
Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12 and under
If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12 and under, down from $24.95. These PS4 games are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.
The list includes: