Places on Tatooine, Ranked

Tatooine was meant to be the furthest place from the bright centre of the universe, according to Luke Skywalker in A New Hope. No one went there, important or otherwise. But Star Wars is Star Wars, so now it’s spent generations revisiting the world and making anything but unimportant.

We might be a little sick of it, but the galaxy far, far away isn’t, giving us location after location as we keep going back. As the Obi-Wan show sets to return to Tatooine once again — and seemingly visit an oft-mentioned iconic location — we decided to rank all the apparently very well-visited places on this apparently quiet dustball at the centre of the Star Wars saga.

10) The Dune Sea

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

I mean, it’s sand. What can you say? We’ve heard from reputable sources that it’s coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.

9) The Lars Homestead

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Nice design, lovely spacious areas and well protected from the Tatooine suns. Shame about the smoking skeletons though, kinda ruins the mood.

8) The Jundland Wastes

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Sand and rocks! Sure occasionally you might get accosted by a Tusken Raider or some Jawas, but: just as occasionally an old weirdo might show up hooting bizarre noises. Tatooine’s hottest indie music scene.

7) The Great Pit of Carkoon

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Once again, it might be quite dangerous to hang around at the maw of a being that will slowly digest you over a period of a thousand years, but: thing + sand is better than just sand, even if that aforementioned thing is quite dead after Fennec and Boba got to it. Plus, surprisingly exciting lately what with all the lavish blown up junk from a luxury sail barge lying around.

6) Jabba’s/Boba Fett’s Palace

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Arguably one of the snazziest social spots on Tatooine — live music and entertainment, non-stop parties, and only the occasional violent overthrow by rival criminal elements. Shame the new management is probably less open to hiring the musicians back though.

5) Tosche Station

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

You need power converters? You need power converters and a drink because it’s a desert planet baking under a binary star and doing literally anything outside probably makes you craving to lick a moisture vaporator within seconds? Then yeah: you and your friends just wanna go to Tosche Station.

4) Mos Pelgo/Freetown

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Give or take the occasional duel in the middle of the roughly one (1) street in the entire town, Mos Pelgo — now known by its residents as Freetown — seems like the ideal way to get the big city life Tatooine provides elsewhere but on a much smaller scale. There’s still a cantina, there’s still community, there’s a life, it’s just not so much hustle and bustle. Depending on when or if some rando in Mando armour shows up and drafts you to be their private milita for one reason or another, that is.

3) Beggar’s Canyon

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

OK, your enjoyment here is probably largely based on whether you have a vehicle — pod or starfighter — to navigate, because walking through Beggar’s Canyon is probably a one-way ticket to heatstroke. You want to put your piloting skills through your paces, however? Two generations of Skywalkers can’t be wrong!

2) Mos Eisley

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

It seems pretty good on the surface — good local bars, a thriving space port, those big Rontos just milling about to be pestered by swoop bikes. But it doesn’t get a reputation like “a wretched hive of scum and villainy” without some merit, and if Ben Kenobi can just randomly whip out his laser sword and slice off a bar patron’s arm to end an argument, then he probably wasn’t overexaggerating. Be cautious.

1) Mos Espa

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Sure, maybe it’s a little “Mos Eisley with the numbers filed off,” but it looked kinda nice in The Book of Boba Fett, right? The mixed levels between the city built inside massive cavernous cuts in the sands, classy bars like Sanctuary (RIP to Garsa Fwip), lots of interesting and varied architecture. Sure, some idiot plowed a Rancor through it settling a violent gang war, but I’m sure once things get rebuilt it’ll be lovely.