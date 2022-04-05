This Week’s Best eBay Deals, Including Solid Savings on Internal Drives

When it comes time to purchase a new laptop or accessory, it can be tough to navigate hundreds of deals in order to find the one that will give you the most bang for your buck. Over at eBay Australia, they have plenty of PC deals to explore, from gaming PCs to wireless mesh routers that will allow you to mix business with pleasure.

We’ll be updating this list often, so remember to bookmark this page so you can check back in regularly. Let’s dive in.

Solid savings on internal drives

If you’re building your own PC, you’re going to need a fast internal drives so you can store all of your files, photos, movies, music and more.

You can use the code TOPITUP to save yourself an extra 8%.

We’ve rounded up the best SSD deals below for you to explore:

Save an extra $10 Razer gaming accessories

Are you looking for a fancy new mechanical gaming keyboard that will help you effortlessly take down your opponents? Razer is one of our top picks for PC gaming accessories and they won’t disappoint. All of the options below feature customisable backlit keys, clicky mechanical switches and a couple come with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest.

Use the code AFTERPAY10 to save an extra $10.

Check out some the best deals we’ve scouted below:

Save on eligible tech products

By using the code TOPITUP at checkout, you’ll be able an extra 8% on eligible products onsite.

Here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted:

If you’re looking for a high-quality mouse at a budget price, you’ll want to pick up this Onikuma gaming mouse, which is now down to $27.50. It comes in a dazzling honeycomb-like design with seven kinds of RGB light, six levels of DPI and six customisable keys. Its lightweight and ergonomic build is intended to reduce hand cramping and tightness over long desk sessions.

Use the code AFTERPAY10 for a further $10 off.

Shop it here for $17.50 (down from $69).

If you’re inclined towards AAA games like God of War or The Witcher 3, this Razer Blade 17 for sale on eBay is a solid choice if you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming PC.

For those of you who are limited in space for your gaming set up, whether that’s because you like to game on the go or your bedroom is cramped as it is, this gaming laptop is 25% smaller than previous models and will take up minimal room on your desktop.

But that’s not all. Crafted with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, this laptop is among the world’s fastest in terms of cutting edge graphics and performance.

Use the code SAVEAPRIL to bring it down to $2,999 on eBay here.

If you want a closed acoustic gaming headset that offers deep bass and extra-large memory foam ear pads, then this is the pair for you. It even features a lift-to-mute noise-cancelling boom mic that delivers crystal clear communication to all of your comrades.

Use the code AFTERPAY10 for a further $10 off.

Buy it now for $44.44 (down from $149.90).

Building a new gaming rig? You’ll definitely want to grab the elite Ryzen 9 5950X processor while it’s on sale. If you’re a gamer, engineer or even an architect building your computer from scratch, you’re certain to get next level performance with this ultra powerful processor.

If you use the code PAPP15, you’ll be able to pick up this AMD processor for just $837.25.

Shop it here.