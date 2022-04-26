Optus Is Slashing the iPhone 11 by 50%

If you’re hoping to bag a bargain on an iPhone, you can currently save a little over 50 per cent on the iPhone 11 through Optus. If you nab an iPhone 11 on one of Optus’ 24-month or 36-month plans, you’ll get a $430.56 discount in handset fees.

When you factor in this discount, you’re looking at just under $63 per month for a 64GB iPhone 11 plan with 20GB on a 24-month term, or just under $57 on a 36-month term. Better yet, opting for a 128GB model will only cost you an extra $3 or so per month.

Here are Optus’ 64GB iPhone 11 plans on a 24-month term:

Here are Optus’ 64GB iPhone 11 plans on a 36-month term:

Here are Optus’ 128GB iPhone 11 plans on a 24-month term:

And here are Optus’ 128GB iPhone 11 plans on a 36-month term:

Optus’ discount represents a pretty solid saving. On a 24-month term, you’ll save $17.94 per month, or on a 36-month term, you’ll save $11.96. This ends up making the effective cost of your iPhone 11 just under $420 for the 64GB, which is as cheap as non-refurbished iPhones come. Even a new iPhone SE will set you back at least $719.

Since the iPhone 11 is a little bit older, your colour choices are more limited. If you’re after the 64GB model, you can choose between black, white, and purple. If you’re after the 128GB, Optus is now only ranging it in black.

This deal runs until May 26

While the iPhone 11 is around two-and-a-half years old now, it’s still a great phone – especially at half-price. The camera is more versatile than what you’d get on the new iPhone SE, you get a much larger 6.1-inch display, and you can still expect around four years of software updates.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.