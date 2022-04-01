The Oppo Find X5 Range Lands in Australia

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has finally been revealed, ending months of rumours and online leaks.

Last year, the Oppo Find X3 series of phones (the Pro, Neo and Lite) were released in March and were generally well-received across the board (including by me, who reviewed the Pro and the Neo).

With the Find X5 Pro, it looks like Oppo is skipping the Find X4 series, which makes sense given the number four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture, as it’s often associated with death. Oppo has also killed the Neo name, simply selling its mid-range phone as the “Oppo Find X5” now.

“Find X5 Series elevates the Find X series to a whole new level of beauty – both aesthetic and in terms of capabilities, redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance,” said William Liu, the president of global marketing at Oppo.

“It builds on the core DNA that made the Find X3 Series a hit with consumers and critics alike.”

Here’s what you can expect from the Oppo Find X5 series.

Oppo Find X5 Pro cameras

The flagship phone, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, will include two 50MP cameras, one wide and one ultrawide. Both cameras will sport Sony’s IMX766 technology (co-developed with Hasselblad which adds enhanced colour calibration) and a 13MP tele-camera with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. Three cameras mean the end of the X3’s inbuilt microscope, with MP counts being about the same as the Find X3 Pro (which included two 50MP cameras and one 13MP camera).

The phones sport a “Powered by MariSilicon” marking and a slightly changed-up camera bump, protruding far out from the phone with the chassis forming around it entirely. MariSilicon, mind you, is an advanced imaging system that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is using to power its image capture. It should help the X5 Pro snap higher quality 4K videos at night and produce less grain with more colour reproduction.

Oppo says that this is the first time 4K Ultra Night Video has been made possible on an Android smartphone, which if true, continues Oppo’s competitive edge in the high-quality smartphone camera space. Oppo has a reputation for making some pretty great cameras.

In terms of aesthetics, The X5 Pro looks similar to how the Find X3 Pro looked, although it included a microscope in the camera bump (goodnight, sweet prince).

The weird camera bump design made the Find X3 Pro look interesting while also low profile. It looks like it’ll do the same for the X5 Pro. The phone will also come in a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White finish.

Additionally, the selfie camera incorporates Sony’s IMX709 sensor and Oppo’s MariSilicon X technology to improve colour reproduction and show more texture. Supposedly too, if more friends jump into the frame, the front camera changes from an 80-degree angle to a 90-degree angle.

Oppo Find X5 Pro performance

The flagship smartphone of the series (the X5 Pro) will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The phone will ship with ColorOS 12.1 (which is based on Android 12). Supporting this, the processor and OS are backed up by 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage without an expansion slot.

The Find X5 Pro will also come with a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz curved AMOLED display and 2K resolution (3216 x 1440). Additionally, the phone features an Adreno 730 offering up to 30 per cent higher performance, 25 per cent more power efficiency and enhanced AI capabilities.

The phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with charging up to 80W, with support for wireless charging through Oppo’s AIRVOOC technology (along with Oppo’s SUPERVOOC fast charging). With SUPERVOOC, the Find X5 Pro battery can go from flat to 50 per cent in 12 minutes.

The battery is split into two parts within the phone, providing an expected battery health lifetime of up to 1,600 charging cycles before deterioration.

Additionally, the phone is IP68 rated and features a “Multi-Screen Connect” feature that allows for supposedly seamless working across a Windows PC and a phone. I can’t wait to see how this works.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite and the Oppo Find X5 (RIP the Neo)

Although Oppo has announced the Find X5 Lite budget-oriented smartphone from its flagship lineup, the Oppo Find X5 Neo isn’t a thing. Instead, the company is simply removing the Neo name, calling it the “Oppo Find X5”.

The Oppo Find X5 features the same camera technology (and bump layout) as the Pro, although it includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, an Adreno 660 GPU, a 4,500mAh battery and a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display. It’s available in Black and White.

The Oppo Find X5 Lite features a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. Additionally, it includes a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC processor and a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. It features a 4,500mAh battery and a 6.4-inch display. The X5 Lite is available in Startrails Blue and Starry Black.

Both models come with 256GB storage capacity and 8GB RAM.

Pricing and availability

Find X5 Pro

Colours: Ceramic White and Glaze Black

RRP: $1,799

Pre-order: April 4, 2022

On-sale: April 19, 2022

If you pick up a Find X5 Pro between April 4-18, the company will throw in a set of Oppo Enco X earbuds, Oppo Watch Free, Oppo AIRVOOC Charger and an Oppo Find X5 Pro Kevlar Case (valued at $686).

Find X5

Colours: Ceramic White and Glaze Black

RRP: $1,399

Pre-order: April 4, 2022

On-sale: April 19, 2022

If you purchase a Find X5 between April 4-18, you’ll also score an Oppo Enco X, Oppo Watch Free and an Oppo Find X5 Kevlar Case (valued at $557).

Find X5 Lite

Colours: Starry Black and Startrails Blue

RRP: $799

Pre-order: April 4, 2022

On-sale: April 19, 2022

You’ll also receive an Oppo Enco X (valued at $299) if you buy the Oppo Find X5 Lite between April 4-18.

This article has been updated since its original publication to reflect Aussie pricing and availability.