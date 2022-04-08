Open Wide, It’s the Toy News of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular round of of the shiniest plastic tempting our wallets on the internet. This week, The Batman slips into Bandai’s S.H. Figuarts line, NECA goes full on retro assault with a new TMNT Turtle Van for its classic figures, and Steven Grant gets his time to shine with Hasbro’s latest Marvel Legends reveal. Check it out!

Image: Bandai Tamashii Nations

Bandai Tamashii Nations S.H. Figuarts The Batman Batman Figure

Robert Pattinson’s Batman descends onto the Figuarts line, and thank god he brought his messy makeup. Aside from a wired cape, alternate posing hands, a Batarang, and a few gadgets — including the syringe Bruce uses in the climax of the film — the 6″ scaled figure comes with an alternate unmasked head, depicting Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in all his moody glory. He’s set to release in August in Japan. [TNI]

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro Marvel Legends Moon Knight Mr. Knight Action Figure

After teasing last week that the standard version of Marc Spector’s Moon Knight costume from the Disney+ streaming series was on its way, just in time for its appearance in episode two Hasbro has confirmed that Mr. Knight — the persona Steven Grant adopts when given access to Khonshu’s abilities in the series — will be coming to the Marvel Legends line as well. Including a set of alternate grabbing hands and two billy clubs, the 6″-scaled figure is set to arrive in the same wave as the standard Moon Knight from the series, part of a wave with Build-A-Figure waves to construct the Infinity Ultron from Marvel’s What If?, due out later this year. [Toyark]

NECA Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) The Turtle Van

Wait a minute, didn’t we already see a giant-scale version of the Ninja Turtles’ Turtle Van? Kind of. Back in November, Super7 revealed its 20-inch long, $US450 ($625) Ultimates!-scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Party Wagon van based on the toy released as part of the original Playmates toy line. NECA’s recent reveal on Instagram is the Turtle Van as the vehicle appeared in the classic TMNT animated series. Both vehicles are similar enough to be mistaken for each other, but also distinct enough that you’ll probably want to add this one to your retro collection too, for another $US250 ($347). Nostalgia isn’t cheap, but hopefully we’ll get more details on this one from NECA so we can more easily convince ourselves we need it.

Image: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company Nendoroid Alien Big Chap

We don’t put a lot of Nendoroids in here, but we had to for one as horrifyingly cute at this. Good Smile’s chibified take on the classic Xenomorph horror has a bunch of lovely features, including a swap-out inner mouth for some very creepy action poses. Best of all though? The figure comes with a blood-spattered chestburster that you clip on at the neck of any other Nendoroid figure… and show them meeting a cute, but incredibly grisly fate. The Big Chap is set to release in January 2023, for roughly $US95 ($132). [Toyark]

Lego 90 Years of Play

Although the Lego brick as we know it isn’t 90 years old yet, the company will be come August, and to help celebrate the milestone it’s created a new 90 Years of Play set with 1,100 pieces that can be used to build miniature versions of classic sets and toys charting the history and evolution of the company. That includes tiny versions of Lego’s iconic space ships from the ‘80s (complete with yellow cockpit glass), a police station, Duplo figures, a castle, Ninjago, the Black Seas Barracuda, and even the wooden duck Lego pull toy that pre-dates the bricks. The $US50 ($69) set won’t be available until May 1, but we’ve waited 90 years for it, so what’s another few weeks?

