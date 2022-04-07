In Some Perky News, You Can Save Up to $100 on Nespresso Coffee Machines Right Now

The average cost of your morning brew currently sits around $4.50 per cup. If you’re someone whose morning routine consists of wandering down to your local coffee shop and picking up a cup of joe, you’re looking at an annual cost of $1,642.50. While we’re not here to lecture you about how much you could save by ditching your caffeine addiction altogether, instead we’d prefer to explain how investing in a coffee machine could benefit you (and your savings) in the long run.

Ranging between $250 up to $1,200, a Nespresso coffee machine doesn’t seem like your cheapest bet at a glance. Thankfully for us “joe-junkies”, eBay Australia has slashed up to $100 off Nespresso’s bestselling coffee machines, from Vertuo to Breville and Delonghi.

If we want to go back to talking numbers, eBay’s highest priced Nespresso coffee machine on sale is priced at $329 and comes with 60 capsules, which is approximately two month’s worth of coffees (if you can restrict yourself to one a day). Considering that the average cost of a Nespresso pod or capsule sits at about $1.25 each, your annual total sits at $456.25.

We probably don’t need to go on, since you’ve likely realised that buying your own coffee machine is the obvious way to save your hard-earned cash. Sure, it’s nice to take a break from your screen or treat yourself here and there, but if you’re really invested in saving up, then it might be time to start cutting costs.

You can also use the code SAVEAPRIL to take an extra $10 off your purchase.

Check out best deals from eBay Australia’s Nespresso coffee machine sale below.

This Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine sports both a sleek and sustainable design. Made from 54% recycled plastic, it can create up to five different coffee sizes to match your cravings, whether you need a big cappuccino in the morning, or a quick espresso shot for that afternoon slump.

You can grab yours here for $179 with coupon (down from $269).

If you want freshly brewed coffee every morning with a healthy dollop of crema, the Nespresso Breville Vertuo Plus is your go-to. This stylish coffee machine can cater to all kinds of drinking preferences and cup sizes. All with just a press of its button.

Grab this Nespresso Breville coffee maker for yourself here for $209 with coupon (down from $299).

With its slim-fit design and contemporary appearance, this Nespresso DeLonghi coffee machine is a worthy addition to any kitchen countertop. With its included Aeroccino3 milk frother, you’ll be able to whip up dreamy iced coffees and milky cappuccinos with ease.

Buy the Nespresso DeLonghi coffee maker here for $239 with coupon (down from $349).

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus in red will brew you an excellent coffee, but it, too, comes with an Aeroccino3 milk frother, so you can elevate your cup to cafe level. This set also happens to come with 60 pre-selected Vertuo capsules, so you’ll be well-stocked from the second it arrives.

Shop it here for $319 (down from $429).

If you’re interested in checking out the full range of Nespresso coffee machines on sale at eBay Australia, you can take a look here.