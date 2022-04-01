Here Are the Best NBN Plans Under $60 a Month

When it comes to NBN plans, sometimes all you want is a bargain. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan.

What if you just want to binge a little content without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed?

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as widely available as they used to be, but there are still cheaper options. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60

If you’re on the prowl for a more affordable NBN plan, you’ll typically need to make a compromise or two. The easiest way to bring down your monthly bill is choosing a slower download speed, so we’re starting with NBN 25 plans.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Tangerine’s plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave as soon as your discount runs out. There’s also a 14-day risk-free trial. If you change your mind during your first fortnight, you can get a full refund on your plan fees. Tangerine won’t refund modem purchases, but hardware sold through the telco is unlocked and will work with other providers.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll get unlimited data for $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95.

If you’re looking for a plan without timed discounts, MATE has an NBN 25 option for $59 per month. You can get this down to $49 per month by also signing up for one of the telco’s SIM-only mobile plans. MATE’s plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. It’s probably worth opting for the $25 per month SIM with 20GB instead, however. The $25 per month plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal.

Belong’s NBN 25 plan will set you back exactly $60 per month, and also includes a mobile SIM preloaded with $80 of credit. If you’re hoping to change mobile plans too, that’s enough for as many as three months of free service. Belong is also powered by the Telstra network.

NBN 50 plans under $60

If you’re looking for an NBN 50 plan under $60 per month, there aren’t quite as many providers to pick from. And in every case, these plans only sneak below the threshold due to promotional pricing that expires after your first six months. For the most part, these plans are contract-free, however, so you’re free to swap to a different provider after your discount runs out.

SpinTel is one of your cheapest options for NBN 50 plans, charging $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. When you exclude discounts, that’s pretty much the cheapest NBN 50 plan around.

Tangerine is also a good choice for a cheap plan. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. As with Tangerine’s NBN 25 offering, this plan has a 14-day risk-free trial.

Superloop is a hair more expensive, billing $54.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter.

Dodo is also worth considering if you’re already with them for gas and energy. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and $69 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by bundling your gas and electricity.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. We’ve updated this article with current information.