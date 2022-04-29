Musk Goes Bird Hunting

We’re sorry, but this week on Gadgettes, we have to talk about Elon Musk buying Twitter. Frankly, it’s still the biggest news of the week. It started with Elon announcing his plans to take over the social network for a cool $US44 ($61) billion, and then somehow morphed into something as big as Musk’s ego. Musk has convinced himself that he’ll be able to “make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.” But as you’ll hear on the podcast this week, we’re dubious about Musk’s plans for the social media platform.

Then, it’s on to the next overhyped matter. We’re chatting about the Pixel Watch left behind at a Chicago restaurant. It’s bulbous and a tad chunky, and we’re having a hard time imagining how it’ll help bring Android’s wearables back into the spotlight. We’ll also explain why the leaked watch is not as exciting as when someone found the iPhone 4 in a San Francisco Bay area bar back in 2010.

The leaked Pixel Watch has certainly sparked excitement within the Android community. Finally, there’s evidence the watch exists, which means there was some credence to all those rumours. But it also feels like everyone else has moved on from waiting for Google to figure out its smartwatch strategy.

Lastly, your co-hosts indulge in their favourite shared peripheral: the mechanical keyboard. Michelle starts us off on why she likes Razer’s optical switches, and Flo walks you through the three kinds of mechanical switches you’ll encounter if you’re shopping for a keyboard. You’ll also learn that your co-hosts rely on Cherry Red and Brown switches to get writing done.

Listen to this week’s episode of Gadgettes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.