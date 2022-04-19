Minecraft Is Jason Momoa’s Next Movie Creation

His career already includes ventures into Stargate, Conan the Barbarian, Game of Thrones, DC Comics, Dune, and The Fast and Furious — and now Jason Momoa is adding another major franchise to his already impressive resume: Minecraft.

The Aquaman actor is in final negotiations to star in a live-action adaptation of the hugely popular and successful world-building game by Mojang Studios and Jared Hess, the director of Napoleon Dynamite, is currently attached to direct. The Ankler first broke the news which was then confirmed by multiple trades.

This, of course, is not the first time we’ve heard news of movement on a Minecraft movie. News of it first broke almost 10 years ago with Free Guy director Shawn Levy first being attached, followed by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney, and, most recently, Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist’s director Peter Sollett. But now, it’s Hess and Momoa — and we have no idea what the heck that could even look like.

Momoa, of course, can pull off practically anything. He first rose to prominence on the hit show Baywatch and had a few successful TV shows, including a long run on Stargate: Atlantis, before breaking through as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. He was then cast by Zack Snyder as Aquaman for Justice League (a character which is still going strong, as an Aquaman sequel is set to debut next year), played a key role in this year’s award-winning hit Dune, and was recently cast as a new villain in the upcoming 10th Fast and Furious. He’s also on the Apple TV+ show See, and peppers in smaller, character based films from time to time such as The Bad Batch (not that one) and Netflix’s Sweet Girl.

All of which is to say, even though it’s almost impossible to picture Momoa in the world of Minecraft, especially from the guy who made Napoleon Dynamite, it just could work. It usually does for him. Then again, we’re sure Levy and McElhenney and Sollett all probably thought they’d get the hit game franchise off the ground too.

