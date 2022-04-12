Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 Could Launch in June

At long last, Microsoft looks set to update one of the few truly budget-friendly Windows laptops worth considering over a Chromebook.

I’m referring to the Surface Laptop Go, which should receive a sequel in the coming months, according to Windows Central’s Zac Bowden, who has a squeaky clean record when it comes to revealing details about Microsoft products before their official launch. Bowden says the Surface Laptop Go 2 will debut this spring, likely in June, with updated specs and a familiar design.

Surface Laptop Go 2 is coming soon! I've heard it'll ship with an 11th-gen Intel i5, and will be available in a new "Sage" colorway! Shipping is expected to begin in June if plans don't change: https://t.co/Kg2kn0AAg2 — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) April 12, 2022

Don’t hold your breath for major changes; the Surface Laptop Go 2 is shaping up to be an iterative update, not the overhaul you might have expected after a 1.5-year gap between releases. In any case, the Laptop Go 2 will reportedly start at the same $US549 ($762) entry price with higher configs matching the current model at $US699 ($970) and $US899 ($1,248). It should be said, however, that you can currently purchase the Surface Laptop Go for as low as $US399 ($554).

The big upgrade to this sophomore effort is the faster performance it gets by way of 11th Gen Intel chips which will replace the current 10th Gen components. If this is accurate, the Surface Laptop Go 2 will still be a generation behind the latest laptops, given that Intel is already shipping 12th Gen processors.

According to Windows Central, everything from the current Laptop Go will be carried over to the upcoming model, including the ports, chassis design, materials, and 12.4-inch display. It will likely be offered with 4Gb or 8GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of faster SSD storage, and a fingerprint sensor. We hope the new chip improves cooling because the previous model got toasty, though if there is one must-have update on our list, it’s a backlit keyboard, which is inexplicably missing from the current model.

That said, the thing I’m most looking forward to seeing in person is the rumoured Sage colour. I’m big on the current finishes Microsoft offers and imagine a green chassis would help the system stand out from just about anything else on the market.

Lots of people asking if I've heard anything about a Surface Laptop "5" launching soon. I was told late last year that Laptop 5 was pushed back from spring to fall due to the ongoing component shortage. AFAIK, this has not changed. Expect Laptop 5 in Oct. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) April 12, 2022

The Surface Laptop Go isn’t the company’s cheapest laptop — that would be the Surface Laptop SE, a $US249 ($346) device for the K-12 market. Regardless, the Laptop Go is one of the best budget PCs around and a genuine competitor to mid-range Chromebooks. If you’re in the market for a more premium option, Microsoft is expected to release the Surface Laptop 5 later this year, though Bowden warns the chip shortage could push its launch back from spring to fall.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.