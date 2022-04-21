Where You Can Save 20% On Lenovo Laptops, Monitors and Tablets

If you want to get your hands on some Lenovo tech, then you’ve come to the right place. Over at eBay Australia, you can save a solid 20% off a range of Lenovo products, including their bestselling laptops, monitors and tablets.
To enjoy a range of savings on Lenovo products, you can use the code LVV20 at checkout to redeem your discount.
With an extensive range of Lenovo products on sale, it can be tough to spot the best bang for you buck. Below, we’re rounded up the best deals, so you can take full advantage of this limited time sale.
The best Lenovo laptop deals
During this sale, you’ll want to pick up the 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 9i, which is currently $659.80 off RRP. Powered by an ultra-fast i7 processor and built with powerful Bowers & Wilkins speakers, this laptop is designed for an immersive, cinematic experience. Its 4k resolution and 16:10 wide screen will pull you in deep, despite its compact size.
Here’s what you can save on the following laptops:
Best laptops for work or study
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (17) — now $919.20, down from $1,149
- Lenovo ThinkPad E15 — now $1,039.20, down from $2,031.69
- Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro — now $1,359.20, down from $1,699
- Lenovo Yoga 9i — now $2,639.20, down from $3,299
Best laptops for gaming
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 — now $1,479.20, down from $1,899
- Lenovo Legion 5 Pro — now $1,991.20, down from $2,489
- Lenovo Legion Slim 7i — now $2,047.20, down from $2,619
The best Lenovo tablet deals
The new 3rd gen Lenovo Tab M7 is faster than its predecessor and packs a punch despite its sleek and compact frame. It even sports a fast charging battery so you can work with hours upon hours of streaming on a single charge.
Here’s what you can save on the following tablets:
- Lenovo Tab M7 (3rd Gen) — now $119.20, down from $149
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus (2nd Gen) — now $215.20, down from $269
- Lenovo Tab P11 — now $359.20, down from $449
- Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 — now $559.20, down from $699
The best Lenovo monitor deals
Featuring NearEdgeless bezels and a high contrast ratio, this Lenovo G32qc-10 curved gaming monitor deal is made sweeter by the $160 you could save by picking one up. It even features a low blue light filter, to assist with eye strain during marathon gaming sessions.
Here’s what you can save on the following monitors:
- Lenovo L27 m-30 27″ FHD USB Type-C monitor — now $319.20, down from $399
- Lenovo G32qc-10 WLED QHD Curved Gaming Monitor — now $391.20, down from $549
- Lenovo IdeaCentre AIO 3i — now $1,519.20, down from $1,899
You can explore the rest of eBay Australia’s Lenovo sale for yourself here.