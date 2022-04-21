Lego’s Star Wars Day Offerings Include a new 1,890-Piece Ultimate Collector Series Version of Luke’s Landspeeder

May the 4th is just a few weeks away and just like the Death Star targeting a defenseless planet, there’s nothing you can do to protect your budget against the onslaught of Star Wars merchandise enroute, including a new addition to Lego’s pricey Ultimate Collector Series line.

As with all of Lego’s UCS models, the new Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder puts previous Lego versions of the vehicle to shame with an incredible amount of detail and new parts you won’t find anywhere else. And Lego is making it even easier to recklessly blow your budget come May 4th with several exclusive new Star Wars sets gifted to those who fill their online shopping carts to the brim. Let’s do this!

A Hunk of Junk That’s Still a Beauty to Behold

Like the Millennium Falcon, Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder isn’t the most beautiful vehicle in the galaxy but it’s still got a certain retro charm despite looking like it’s ready to fall apart at a moment’s notice. But unlike Lego’s UCS Millennium Falcon model which weighs in at 7,541-pieces, the UCS Landspeeder is a much smaller and more manageable build with 1,890-pieces that should easily provide an afternoon’s worth of attention.

Custom Elements You Won’t Find in Other Sets

One of the joys of building with Lego is finding ways to use existing parts in new and interesting ways, but for the sake of accuracy Lego will often create new parts or elements for certain sets, as it’s done with the curvy transparent windshield element included with the UCS Landspeeder.

An Unmatched Level of Detail

The size of the Ultimate Collector Series sets lets Lego’s designers go completely overboard with the level of detail, as is evident with the exposed turbine engine on one side featuring an intricate web of pipes, wires, and cables.

Even the Included Minifigures Get Extra Attention

The Lego Star Wars UCS Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder comes with two minifigures that can be displayed alongside the model on its included stand given they’re not the appropriate scale to ride inside: Luke Skywalker with a lightsaber and electrobinoculars, and a new version of C-3PO featuring even more printed details on his legs and arms than the minifigure that came with the Lego Star Wars Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama set revealed a few weeks ago.

Available Starting on May 4, 2022.

You can’t pre-order it yet, which means you’re going to want to set an early alarm on May 4 if you want to add the UCS Landspeeder to your ever-growing collection. But unlike the $US800 ($1,111) UCS Millennium Falcon and AT-AT, the UCS Landspeeder will set you back $319, making it the most affordable Lego Star Wars UCS set to date — although that’s still a decent chunk of change.

But That’s Not All…

As if the UCS Landspeeder wasn’t enough to convince you to spend a small fortune on Lego’s website next month, the company is also offering two Star Wars-themed gifts included with purchases made between May 1 and May 8. Purchases over $149 will include a The Mandalorian Beskar ingot keychain, while purchases over $229 will score a Lars Family Homestead Kitchen model that includes an Aunt Beru minifigure.