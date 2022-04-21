Jurassic World: Dominion Said ‘RIP to California, I Guess’

After five films, Jurassic World: Dominion is finally making good on the potential terror of the first Jurassic Park film. In the first film, and all the others frankly, the ultimate danger was that, after killing the people on the island, the dinosaurs would then escape the island and run havoc through all of humanity. This happened briefly in The Lost World but now, after the events of Fallen Kingdom, it’s happened. And the United States is in very deep crap.

Just the United States? Well, at least according to this map. The film’s co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to reveal the below map which details dinosaur sightings across the country. Since the release happened in Northern California, well, that’s where most of the dinosaurs are being spotted. But watch out, East Coast… it looks like they’ll be heading your way very soon.

“It’s a problem,” Trevorrow tweeted along with this map.

As you can see, the West Coast is just fucked. No way to sugarcoat it. Dinosaurs are running rampant all around California, Washington, and Oregon, as well as Nevada and Utah, so if you live in those states, expect to see them crashing down your street soon. So far, the East Coast looks dino-free, but they’re moving closer. Sightings in central Illinois look like a sure-fire signal that unless something is done, the entirety of America is about to have a whole new problem to deal with.

Now, as fun as this map is, we don’t actually know what bearing it has on the film, which hits theatres June 10. The film itself takes place four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so based on the film’s official description, this is likely from before that. “Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world,” the description says. “This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.” If they’re all over the world, and this is just them expanding eastward, it leads us to believe this could be the first of many maps the Jurassic World team will be revealing. But even if it’s not, it gives a very strong visual accompaniment to the problem everyone involved is going to have to deal with.

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, DeWanda Wise, and many others, Jurassic World: Dominion opens June 10.

Want more Gizmodo news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.