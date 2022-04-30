Latest Jurassic World: Dominion Trailer Gives Us All a Reason Get a Dinosaur as a Pet

The third instalment of the Jurassic World franchise (and the sixth Jurassic Park film) will soon be upon us. Even though there aren’t all that many things the franchise has yet to put on the big screen when it comes to pitting modern day humanity against a cavalcade of genetically-engineered dinosaurs that should not exist, director Colin Trevorrow is about to try his damndest to shock audiences with his upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

Whether you’re a Jurassic Park fan, or a sequel/sixthquel-hater that watches these attempts to fuel your anger, there’s no denying Jurassic World: Dominion looks kinda cute. At least from the trailer that dropped earlier today.

Jurassic World: Dominion trailers

Jurassic World Dominion first showed us a mysterious prologue, that was originally intended to be the first five minutes of the film but ended up being cut. Still, you can find it online and it’s worth a watch to see what life might have been like 65 million years ago.

As the sub-header above this alludes to in the least subtle of ways, there’s more trailers. Our first proper look at Jurassic World: Dominion dropped in February, giving us a peek at the fallout of the events of Fallen Kingdom as dinosaurs find themselves re-populating in contemporary society — pushing humanity to the brink in the process.

There’s a lot of Chris Pratt’s Owen trying to wrangle dinos from horseback (or motorcycle) like he’s a Jurassic cowboy, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire finds herself once again repeatedly put through the worst kinds of misery being menaced by monsters, but let’s be real: you’re here for Laura Dern and Sam Neill looking each other in the eye and saying “Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant” to each other.

We already knew it would pick up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, meaning the dinosaurs from the park are finally out roaming the world. We saw a hint of that at the end of the last movie and in the recent short film Battle at Big Rock (and a tad more thanks to the IMAX F9 drop).

As the trailer spells out for us, Jurassic World: Dominion is the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era. Packed full of action and of course dinosaurs. But it honestly feels like it could be a David Attenborough documentary. The graphics are s-t-u-n-n-i-g.

It could also easily be the next Indiana Jones instalment, just with dinosaurs.

Backing this up is our second official trailer, which dropped today:

Old friends and some new ones, too

In addition to Pratt, Jurassic World: Dominion stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise.

They’re joined by Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott and DeWanda Wise.

Jurassic World: Dominion release date

Jurassic World Dominion will be released theatrically in Australia on June 9, 2022, after being previously set for release on June 11, 2021. Of course, the pandemic is the cause of the year-long delay.

You can catch the OG Jurassic World on Netflix, Binge or Stan and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Binge. Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III are available to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Binge and Stan.

You can also check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year.

This article has been updated since it was first published and we will continue to make updates as we learn more.