Job Ad for Bureau of Prisons Touts Amazing Number of Mental Illnesses in U.S. Prison System

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons purchased a number of Facebook ads recently in an attempt to hire new people in a variety of roles throughout the country. But one ad in particular is catching attention on social media for how bleak it all seems. The Bureau of Prisons seems to be using the number of mental illnesses in the U.S. prison system as a career opportunity for any psychologists who happen to be job hunting right now.

“Flip to any DSM page. Whatever disorder you land on, you’ll find it here,” an image accompanying one of the new Facebook ads reads, referring to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The ad attributes the quote to Dr. Jamila Thomas, a regional psychologist who’s been with the Bureau of Prisons for over 10 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“The clinical diversity you find at the Federal Bureau of Prisons is far beyond private practice. See for yourself. Join us,” the ad continues.

Anyone who clicks on the ad, which is available on Facebook’s ad library, is taken to the BOP job listings page for psychologists.

Screenshot: Facebook / Bureau of Prisons

Roughly 37% of prisoners in the U.S. have mental health issues, according to the American Psychological Association and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The U.S. has the largest prison population in the world, with over 2.1 million Americans currently serving time, according to the BBC. China has the second largest number of prisoners, with 1.5 million, but it also has a general population of over four times the U.S. at 1.4 billion people. Russia rounds out the top three with more than 870,000 prisoners.

The Bureau of Prisons is clearly on a hiring spree, with ads seeking new employees in Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Washington, and Colorado, just to name a few. Many of the ads are similar, as you can see in the screenshot below, with just the name of the city and state swapped out.

Screenshot: Facebook / Bureau of Prisons

There are also ads listed on Facebook for volunteers to teach computer literacy, maths, and reading. But those ads seem to highlight the desire to do good in a community rather than celebrating just how many mental illnesses you’ll encounter while working behind bars.

Screenshot: Facebook / Bureau of Prisons

The Bureau of Prisons didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday. Gizmodo will update this article if we hear back.