It’s Time to Play the Music and Light the Lights For Lego’s New Muppets Minifigure Collection

Over the weekend Lego revealed its next collection of accessorized minifigures and it finally features the world’s favourite not-quite-puppets and not-quite-mops performers as the Muppets finally take the stud-covered stage.

With such a huge cast of characters there’s undoubtedly a few Muppets missing from this first collection that fans will lament over (where’s Sam the Eagle, Rizzo, Scooter, or Dr. Teeth?) but Lego has still done a good job at including The Muppet Show’s brightest stars which means few are going to be able to resist hunting down every last one.

Kermit the Frog

It’s not easy being green, but Lego’s Kermit the Frog minifigure comes with a banjo and a rainbow, which is a refreshing change from lightsabers and blasters.

Miss Piggy

The most fabulous Muppet of all comes resplendent in a pink dress and pearls, and what accessory would be better befit Miss Piggy than a promotional headshot of Miss Piggy?

Fozzie Bear

Run, don’t wokka wokka to your nearest toy store to finally add Fozzie Bear to your Lego minifigure collection. His figure comes with two accessories essential to any successful stand-up comic: a microphone and a banana.

Gonzo

Lego’s Gonzo minifigure fails to answer the one question the world constantly asks about Gonzo: what is he exactly? But in addition to a snazzy outfit that includes a shirt covered in a a pattern of hot peppers, Gonzo’s joined by his love interest Camilla the chicken… at least we hope that’s Camilla.

The Swedish Chef

Sweden never strikes you as one of the culinary capitals of the world, but the Muppets wouldn’t be complete without their Swedish Chef, his basic grasp of a handful of english words, and accessories that include a Lego whisk and smiling tomato.

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker

It’s a crime that the Muppets most cranial duo aren’t being sold in a two-pack, but Lego’s minifigure versions of Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker are perfect with accessories that include a flask filled with some purple scientific goo (presumably) and a detector going redline in Beaker’s hand leaving him with an understandably concerned look on his face.

Statler and Waldorf

A Muppets show wouldn’t be a Muppets show without the grumpiest Muppets of them all heckling the on-stage act from a balcony. Statler and Waldorf are a critical part of Lego’s first Muppets minifigure collection, with accessories that include a “ZZZ” sign and a laptop computer where he’s message Scooter on screen? Yeah, that one has us confused too.

Animal and Rowlf the Dog

Why two of the Muppets’ most talented musicians are animals is confusing to us too, but the new Minifigures collection includes Animal with a drumstick and drumset and Rowlf the Dog holding a piece of sheet music, although we’d much rather have seen him come with a keytar if a full-on Lego piano isn’t an option.

Janice

Yes, it’s incredibly disappointing that all of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem didn’t get the nod for the first Muppets Lego minifigure collection, but there’s undoubtedly more Lego Muppets goodness on the way later, and if we had to choose which band member got the minifigure treatment first, it definitely would have been Janet who includes an electric guitar accessory.

No Aussie availability just yet

Unfortunately, Lego is sticking with its blind bag approach to its minifigure collections which will officially start hitting stores on May 1 for $US5 each in the U.S. We don’t have an Australian release date just yet so you’ve got a couple of weeks to plan your strategy on finding your favourite Muppets. Kermit’s banjo (don’t confuse it with Janet’s electric guitar) and Beaker’s beaker-shaped head should be easy to feel through the bag, and Miss Piggy’s snout is a dead giveaway too.