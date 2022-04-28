In This Turning Red Exclusive Clip, Watch How Mei’s Panda Form Was Brought to Life

Check out Gizmodo’s exclusive clip from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red just in time for its home media release. Domee Shi’s funny and heartfelt coming-of-age film captures not only the relatable angst of being in a teen in the early 2000s, but also crafts a transformative tale of magical realism.

A huge part of that was due to the amazing work animators did to bring the movie’s panda — which main character Mei transforms into, reflecting the big changes young teens go through — to adorable life. Learn more about in the clip below!

“We wanted her to feel like she’s a cute but messy monster,” Rona Liu, Turning Red’s production designer, says in the clip, in which she and fellow animators show each step in the process of bringing the powerful cuteness to life. And yes, Mei’s internet sensation bestie Abby is a part of the breakdown, too. Groom lead (as in “hair grooming”) Christopher Boleyn explains that Mei’s friends were in fact a huge part of what inspired the panda look. “The more we ended up seeing her friends hug her and grab her and squeeze her and play with her, the more we realised, oh yeah, we do need [her hair to be] longer,” he says of taking the panda’s original short red hair and giving it more length for character interaction. “There’s a point where you’re like ‘I think this groom looks awesome, I think this is going to tell the story,’ and then, you know, you keep working on it … making it better.”

Screenshot: Disney Pixar/YouTube

Turning Red is streaming on Disney+.

