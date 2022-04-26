Hot Wheels is Getting the J.J. Abrams Treatment

There’s going to be a Hot Wheels movie.

Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures announced over the weekend that J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce a Hot Wheels movie. They say we should expect a “live-action motion picture featuring the iconic and timeless toy racing car”.

“The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks and motorcycles,” a press release states.

Hot Wheels has been around for 54 years. Matel says about 8 billion toys under the Hot Wheels brand have been sold, globally.

But the Hot Wheels movie might serve as a little bit more than just cute cars zooming around – Bad Robot hints at a bit of an origin story.

“Before Hot Wheels became the global household name it is today, it was the dream of Elliot Handler, who was inventing and building toy cars at home in his Southern California garage. It’s that imagination, passion, and risk-taking spirit that we want to capture in this film,” Bad Robot president of motion pictures Hannah Minghella said.

Abrams’ Bad Robot, formed in 2001, is behind TV series such as Alias, Lost and Person of Interest, movies including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Star Trek franchise and also the Mission: Impossible franchise, with animated projects under its belt comprising Dr. Seuss’s iconic, Oh, the Places You’ll Go and the upcoming animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader.

Matel seems to be getting quite serious about movies. In addition to the Hot Wheels movie, We’ve got Barbie heading our way soon, as well as movies based on American Girl, Barney, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View Master and Wishbone. Mattel Films is also developing Christmas Balloon.