20 Horror Films to Stream to Celebrate Halfway to Halloween

The most wonderful time of the year (Halloween, obviously!) is just six months away — so there’s no better time to stream some horror on your service of choice. Here’s our curated selection to get that countdown to spooky season going on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Shudder and even SBS On Demand.

Fear Street Trilogy

Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube

On Netflix you get a full trilogy of Fear Street from director Leigh Janiak based on the R.L. Stein YA gateway horror books. It features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Army of the Dead

Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube

Watch Zack Snyder’s zombies-in-Vegas extravaganza on Netflix.

It Follows

Screenshot: Radius/YouTube

This psychological horror film from David Robert Mitchell will stay with you on SBS On Demand.

His House

Screenshot: Netflix/YouTube

Haunted house and chill (actually, this movie is scary as hell, so maybe forget about the “chill” part) on Netflix.

Fresh

Screenshot: Hulu/YouTube

Sebastian Stan takes up a particular kind of cuisine in this Mimi Cave-helmed film on Disney+.

Fright Night

Screenshot: Amblin/YouTube

Colin Farrell as a vampire in this early-aughts remake of the ‘80s classic. Watch it on Disney+.

Nightmare Alley

Screenshot: Searchlight/YouTube

This moody and atmospheric pulp mystery from Guillermo Del Toro is on Disney+.

The Night House

Screenshot: Searchlight/YouTube

A modern take on a haunted home starring Rebecca Hall on Disney+.

It: Chapters 1 and 2

Screenshot: Warner Bros./YouTube

Andy Muschietti’s two-partner take on the Stephen King classic is streaming on Paramount+.

Freaky

Screenshot: Universal/YouTube

Vince Vaughn plays a killer and Kathryn Newton plays a teen in this body switcheroo slasher on Amazon Prime Video and Binge.

A Quiet Place

Screenshot: Paramount/YouTube

Don’t make a sound in John Krasinski’s post-alien invasion family drama on Paramount+.

The Ring

Screenshot: Amblin/YouTube

Some cursed VHS tape fun on Stan.

Annihilation

Screenshot: Paramount/YouTube

What shimmers isn’t always splendid in this Alex Garland sci-fi body horror gem starring Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on Netflix.

Sinister

Screenshot: Lionsgate/YouTube

Ethan Hawke’s journey into the dark started in Sinister, now streaming on Stan.

Ginger Snaps

Screenshot: Shout FactoryTV/YouTube

Just teen wolf things on Shudder.

Psycho

Screenshot: Universal/YouTube

Hitchcock’s horror classic is now on Stan and Binge.

Tragedy Girls

Screenshot: Gunpowder and Sky/YouTube

Besties who slay together stay together on Shudder.

The Mortuary Collection

Screenshot: Shudder/YouTube

Yes, that’s Jacob Elordi from Euphoria starring in this horror anthology on Shudder

Trick r’ Treat

Screenshot: Legendary/YouTube

And for full-on Halloween immersion it’s always great to pop on this confection of treats on Shudder.

Halloween

And finally, Halloween (the 2018 one), would like to remind you, there’s only six more months till Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis comes at us via Binge.