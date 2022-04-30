20 Horror Films to Stream to Celebrate Halfway to Halloween

The most wonderful time of the year (Halloween, obviously!) is just six months away — so there’s no better time to stream some horror on your service of choice. Here’s our curated selection to get that countdown to spooky season going on Netflix, Binge, Stan, Disney, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Shudder and even SBS On Demand.
Fear Street Trilogy
On Netflix you get a full trilogy of Fear Street from director Leigh Janiak based on the R.L. Stein YA gateway horror books. It features Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.
Army of the Dead
Watch Zack Snyder’s zombies-in-Vegas extravaganza on Netflix.
It Follows
This psychological horror film from David Robert Mitchell will stay with you on SBS On Demand.
His House
Haunted house and chill (actually, this movie is scary as hell, so maybe forget about the “chill” part) on Netflix.
Fresh
Sebastian Stan takes up a particular kind of cuisine in this Mimi Cave-helmed film on Disney+.
Fright Night
Colin Farrell as a vampire in this early-aughts remake of the ‘80s classic. Watch it on Disney+.
Nightmare Alley
This moody and atmospheric pulp mystery from Guillermo Del Toro is on Disney+.
The Night House
A modern take on a haunted home starring Rebecca Hall on Disney+.
It: Chapters 1 and 2
Andy Muschietti’s two-partner take on the Stephen King classic is streaming on Paramount+.
Freaky
Vince Vaughn plays a killer and Kathryn Newton plays a teen in this body switcheroo slasher on Amazon Prime Video and Binge.
A Quiet Place
Don’t make a sound in John Krasinski’s post-alien invasion family drama on Paramount+.
The Ring
Some cursed VHS tape fun on Stan.
Annihilation
What shimmers isn’t always splendid in this Alex Garland sci-fi body horror gem starring Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson on Netflix.
Sinister
Ethan Hawke’s journey into the dark started in Sinister, now streaming on Stan.
Ginger Snaps
Just teen wolf things on Shudder.
Psycho
Hitchcock’s horror classic is now on Stan and Binge.
Tragedy Girls
Besties who slay together stay together on Shudder.
The Mortuary Collection
Yes, that’s Jacob Elordi from Euphoria starring in this horror anthology on Shudder
Trick r’ Treat
And for full-on Halloween immersion it’s always great to pop on this confection of treats on Shudder.
Halloween
And finally, Halloween (the 2018 one), would like to remind you, there’s only six more months till Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis comes at us via Binge.