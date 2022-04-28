Hogwarts Legacy: Here’s What We Know About the New Wizarding Game

Hogwarts Legacy is the newest addition to the Harry Potter franchise and a game that everyone will (hopefully) enjoy, from muggles to lifelong wizards and witches.

That’s right, just when you thought the Harry Potter universe couldn’t get any bigger, we can now look forward to the opportunity of immersing ourselves in the mystical world.

A highly anticipated and somewhat controversial game, Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG (role-playing game) that’s set in the world first introduced to us in the Harry Potter books.

If you’re keen to know more about the game or just want to hype yourself up for the chance to be your own wizard/witch, then we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about Hogwarts Legacy ahead of its release.

You can watch the stunning trailer for the game below.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

As mentioned earlier, Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that will allow you to live out your Hogwarts fantasy.

Set in the 1800s, your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Juicy stuff.

With this knowledge, you will be able to take control of the action and be the (spell)master of your own wizarding adventure.

Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to freely roam iconic locations like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, the Forbidden Forest and the surrounding Overland area.

Unlike the author IRL, the game lets you be the Witch or Wizard you want to be and forge relationships with fellow classmates. And yes, you will be sorted into your house by the Sorting Hat. You’ll also get the chance to learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, tend to magical beasts as well as battle against trolls (the series author would know a thing or two about this), Dark Wizards, goblins and dangerous villains.

If you want a deeper look into the game, you can watch the Hogwarts Legacy state of play below.

When is the release date and where can you play it?

There’s no word on an official release date yet but the official website just lists “Holidays 2022” as the release, so I guess we just wait for that?

Hogwarts Legacy will be playable on pretty much all of the consoles and platforms out there. That includes both PS4 and PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, the Nintendo Switch and downloadable on PC.

Although we don’t have a release date yet, you can preorder the game for PS4 and PS5, Switch, Xbox X and Xbox One and PC.

Once we get more word on the official date we will update this article so keep your eyes peeled.

The transphobic dragon in the room

In rather unfortunate circumstances, Hogwarts Legacy has been surrounded by controversy because of the offensive comments by the creator of Harry Potter, who still has the franchise rights.

For many years now, the Harry Potter author has faced fierce (and justified) backlash after making numerous transphobic comments. Instead of acknowledging the immense hurt she caused, She Who Shall Not Be Named has since continued her tirade against trans people any chance she can.

Being someone who is queer and grew up with the Harry Potter world and sought comfort in the magic, wishing that they too can become a wizard one day, I am very excited for this game. Hogwarts Legacy will give us the ability to step into a world we always dreamed of being a part of.

To me, the transphobia comes from the author, not the game developers and content creators who have worked so hard to give us this beautiful game. It would be a shame to discredit the game because of one person’s comments, as vile and reprehensible as they are.

We should judge the game based on how well it delivers us the Hogwarts experience, not from the comments of someone who really doesn’t have anything to do with the game itself.

Anywho, we can only hope that You Know Who doesn’t somehow pop up in-game.