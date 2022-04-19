The Best Massage Gun Deals in Australia That You Knead to Know About

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After a long, testing day at work, a good massage is all you could ask for. Sometimes, we need something — anything — to pummel the tension away. While you can book a massage session any day of the week, you’ll be stuck dealing with scheduling conflicts and waiting times when you just want to get on the table right this instant.

That’s where a massage gun comes in handy. If you’re looking to grab one of the best massage guns in Australia that can help beat away the stress of daily living and fit into your budget, then we’ve got you covered.

You see, there are massagers out there for all kinds of body aches and pains. From ones that are specifically designed to ease the stress tension in your neck, to ones that will relieve the poor circulation in your legs or combat those constant hand cramps. Depending on your circumstances, these devices may not fully cure your muscle pains, but they can definitely help bring some form of relief.

While Theragun has established itself as one of the most reliable brands when it comes to massage guns, the considerable price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate.

Thankfully, there are more cost-efficient options for massagers out there, with prices as low as $50. Here are a few of the top-rated (and currently discounted) massage guns in Australia for you to get your hands on.

The best massage gun sales in Australia

For targeted pain or stress relief, you can take advantage of this mini-massage gun by RENPHO, which features five-speed modes as well as five massager heads so you can target any muscle group you like.

This massage gun will run for a solid six hours off a single charge and can hit a max speed of 3,2000 RPM, which should be more than enough time and power to help relieve yourself of any sore joints or muscle pain.

Shop the RENPHO massage gun on sale for $109.99 with a coupon here.

Another RENPHO massager, but this one comes with six interchangeable heads and a battery life of up to eight hours. Its discount also puts it a bit cheaper than the previous RENPHO gun too.

Its brushless motor comes with 20 adjustable speed settings, which range from 1,400 to 3,200 RPM. Despite those high speeds, this massage gun runs at a fairly quiet 45 dB, which is roughly the same noise level as a refrigerator running.

The RENPHO Massage Gun is on sale for $99.99 through Amazon Australia here.

For a massage gun with a bit of oomph, look to this BBAMK massage gun with 20-speed levels that range from 1,200 rpm up to 3,200 rpm. Not only does it possess a high-intensity vibration capacity, but it’s ultra-quiet and makes 39 decibels less noise. Perfect if you don’t want to draw attention to yourself pummelling away at your aching shoulders while the family kicks back for movie night.

Get the BBAMK massage gun from Amazon Australia for $79.99 with a coupon here.

The best mini-massage gun sales in Australia

Fitted with six different massage heads, ranging from a cylindrical head for deep tissue fascia and an air-cushioned head for a post-workout massage, this Jollyfit massager is designed for portable relief. This gun comes with a storage pouch and compact charger, making it a great option if you need a massager that you can chuck into your gym bag and use before or after your workout.

You can grab the Jollyfit mini-massage gun on sale for $49.99 here.

It may be small, but with four interchangeable heads and five-speed levels (max. 3,200RPM), this is one powerful gun. This RENPHO massager is fitted with a custom-designed brushless motor that works to leave a deeper impact on your muscles. The product life of these motors is said to be 10x longer than other models, so you know they’re built to last.

You can grab this RENPHO massage gun on sale for $89.95 with a coupon here.

RENPHO is a well-respected name in the massage game, and its C5 minigun is no exception. Weighing in at 0.8kg, this gun was built for portability and speed (1,600 to 3,000 RPM). It’s also significantly quieter than other guns on the market if noise is a concern, it’s even said to be quieter than a human conversation.

The RENPHO C5 portable mini-massage gun is available from Amazon Australia here for $67.99.