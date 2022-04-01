The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Halo’s First Episode Is Now Available for Free

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: April 2, 2022 at 6:00 am -
Filed to:creative works
entertainment culturefirst person shootersgalactic halohalojustinkyle killenmaster chiefmicrosoft gamesmultiplayer online gamesmultiplayer video gamesnetflixpablo schreibersteven kanevideo gameswindows games
Halo’s First Episode Is Now Available for Free
Master Chief carries the new Halo show. (Image: Paramount+)

Imagine being a fan of Halo, waiting what feels like decades to see the game brought to live-action, only for it to happen, it be released, and you can’t watch it. That surely happened to some of the faithful this week when Halo debuted on Paramount+, if they weren’t subscribers to the service. But the streamer is hoping everyone will subscribe — and to suck audiences in, it’s dropped the entire first episode on YouTube for free.

Starring the excellent Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Halo follows a team of super-soldiers called Spartans who were created to battle aliens known as the Covenant. There’s obviously much more to the store than that — and there’s no better way to dive in than to watch the show’s first episode, which you can do here.

So, should you continue on with the show? In Gizmodo’s review, Justin says that “Having seen the first two episodes in advance, it’s clear that showrunners Steven Kane and Kyle Killen are very much interested in exploring the Halo universe through a wider lens than the main games have provided. There’s enough faithfulness on display in Halo to prove that this is a show for the fans. But there’s also enough willingness here to shake things up, get a little looser and weirder so it can take the Chief on a great journey of its own that could offer up some fun surprises.”

Plus, if you do invest in Halo, you know the action won’t end with this first season, since Paramount has picked up the show for season two — a strong indicator of the streamer’s confidence in it, as well as a commitment to making Halo a signature genre show on the platform. Think Stranger Things on Netflix, The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, or The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

Wondering where our RSS feed went? You can pick the new up one here.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.