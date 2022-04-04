Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Blasts Into EPCOT at Walt Disney World in May

To save the galaxy, Rocket Raccoon and Groot are inviting a bunch of tourists to help the Guardians on Walt Disney World’s newest coaster adventure. And we now know it’s happening soon: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open at EPCOT May 27 as part of the Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

The premise surrounding the attraction is that EPCOT is hosting the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion on Earth, its first otherworld hub, when it’s hit with a time-altering threat. A distress signal thankfully reaches friends of the Nova Corps (and, y’know, former criminals) the Guardians of the Galaxy aboard the Benetar. With Star-Lord asleep at the wheel the mission should totally go smoothly, with Rocket deciding to lead the charge on a space coaster adventure detour at Disney World.

“This is an SOS from Nova Corps … Our outpost on Earth’s EPCOT is in danger!”

And yes we’ve been rewatching this ad for any hints of what to expect. We love the tone of it, and the clever PG body horror of what it looks like when time splits you apart is particularly delightful. Hopefully that won’t actually happen to us on the ride, which is being touted as “family-friendly” — and hopefully it’s somewhat tamer than the tower dropping on Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which I (a Guardians fan) rode twice in order to watch its fun scenes, though in between I was feeling like I was dying. (What we do for our fandoms, eh?)

With this new glimpse of the coaster now out in the world, producer Wes Lagatolla tweeted out some behind-the-scenes details.

One of the most fun bits was working with our incredible director Robert Stromberg and the amazing VFX team at Framestore to design what a “cosmic rewind” would look like. We didnt want a typical reversing effect, we wanted something that felt like the universe was tearing apart. pic.twitter.com/5Y84ylQAuU — wes (@wesisrad) April 4, 2022

While we anticipate a new curated “Awesome Mix” for this ride, since one was created for Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout at Disney California Adventure, we also wonder if Rocket fixes the tape featured in the ad to play some familiar tunes. Hopefully James Gunn tweets out some fun details soon.

Till then we are keeping an eye out for Easter eggs. Here are some that not only include nods to Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy films but also pay homage to Walt Disney World and the very building the new attraction is housed in:

Peep the numbers on this frame 👀

Ride opening + Film release #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyCosmicRewind pic.twitter.com/R17LG1ibPN — Sabina Graves (@SabinaHasNoR) April 4, 2022

A vintage 1982 Epcot Center mug in the background. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/ZmhwToNRSd — How Bowers (@GoAwayGreen) April 4, 2022

As Gunn confirmed last year on Twitter, he and Marvel Studios worked on footage for the ride last fall as production geared up for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be released in 2023, and the Holiday Special (set to drop this winter on Disney+).

