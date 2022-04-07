From Lego Star Wars to Dark Souls, Here’s What We’re Playing This Month

We’ve just been through one of the craziest release cycles we’ve seen in years: Pokémon Legends Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West, Dying Light, Elden Ring, Gran Turismo 7 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, all released in the first four months of 2022. There’s so much for the Gizmodo Australia team to play.

But with so many games, what do you get started with? Well, I went around the office today (AKA the Slack channel, ’cause I’m working from home) and asked everyone “What are ya playing?”. So here it is, here’s what Gizmodo Australia is playing in April.

Beatstar

Picked by Asha Barbaschow

I am playing Beatstar, which is the best Dance Dance Revolution/Guitar Hero-type game I’ve come across on mobile. This is month three of the addiction and I’m not bored with it yet. The only downside is if you want to top the leaderboard, it requires a lot of attention.

The Dark Souls board game

Picked by Mateus Brandao

I’m having a bunch of friends over for a staycation this weekend so I’m going to take some time off from Elden Ring to instead play the Dark Souls board game.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Picked by Maggie Zhou

I’m really excited for the new Nintendo Switch Sports dropping at the end of April. As someone who is not much of a gamer, it’s a release that feels up my alley and not overly intimidating. Fuelled by nostalgia mostly, I’m very keen to try my hand at tennis and bowling. Will it feature the haunting Wii music though? I’ll wait with bated breath.

Horizon: Forbidden West

Picked by David Allegretti

I’ve been playing Horizon: Forbidden West almost every day this month. It’s been so long since a game has fully sucked me in like Forbidden West has. I’m still so blown away by the performance of all the motion capture and voice actors, how alive the world feels, the combat, the story — oh man I’m obsessed with where the sequel has taken the Horizon story. Everything about it is just so great, and I’m really enjoying taking my time with it, exploring the little nooks and crannies of the world, doing side missions, really savouring it ‘cos I’ll be bummed when it’s over. Damn now I can’t wait to finish work so I can go play some more.

Fortnite: Zero Build Mode

Picked by Me

For years I’ve said that Fortnite is one of my favourite battle royale games (paired with Spellbreak and Apex: Legends) but that my interest is held back by the building mechanic. Time skip to just recently and there is now a zero build mode. I’m soo in love with this goofy, simple, easy to learn but moderately hard-to-master game, several years late.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Picked by Matt Hopkins

I’ve been playing through Majora’s Mask on Nintendo Switch. I’ve never played it before so it’s been a real… experience. It’s no Ocarina of Time, but coming hot off the heels of finishing Breath of the Wild (finally) I just need all the Zelda I can get right now.

Devil May Cry 5

Picked by Michael Di lorio

I’ve been playing DMC5 for the first time because it always looked cool and just sat on my wishlist. I’m getting really hooked on trying to make the best S rank combos I can with all the characters, and I’m loving the diversity in character playstyles. It’s a blast.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Picked by Ruby Innes

I have gotten my greasy little grabbers on the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and have been having a great time with it. The game is freakin’ massive and I can’t stop breaking every breakable thing I can see. I’m going hog-wild. I’m untameable. I’m a danger to Lego society.

Banjo-Kazooie

Picked by Bella Noyes

I’ve always wanted to finish the original Banjo-Kazooie game, so I bit the bullet and upgraded my Nintendo Switch Online membership to grab the expansion pack.

Reliving the glory of Banjo-Kazooie has been a joyful trip down memory lane. From seeing comfort characters like Mumbo Jumbo and Tootie to remembering how much of a sassy queen Kazooie is has been a blast from the past. My favourite part so far has been listening to Brentilda tell you hilarious tidbits about Grunty, like how she brushes her teeth with tuna ice cream.

Gran Turismo 7

Picked by David Smith

Gran Turismo 7 has taken over my life to the extent that I now own a Logitech steering wheel and pedals, and am actively researching how to build a simulation rig for the garage. The meticulous recreation of IRL tracks and its dedication to a weighty, realistic driving model make it the next best thing to iRacing. I’m obsessed.

NFT Worlds

Picked by Whitney Meldrum-Hanna

I’ve been playing NFT Worlds! I somehow completely missed the Minecraft era but I’m really enjoying the open-source creativity and immersive worlds/games that are offered.

Uncharted

Picked by Lauren Rouse

I’m playing Uncharted for the first time! I hope it’s better than the movie.

Pokémon Legends Arceus

Picked by Chris Neill

I’ve recently finished playing Pokémon Legends Arceus, where I’ve caught and logged the PokeDex entries for every disgusting little creature.

Pokémon Legends Arceus is a weird game. There are a lot of things I don’t like about it – the constant, unskippable dialogue scenes, the fairly empty maps and the funky graphics – but I couldn’t put it down. I was mostly playing it in 30-45min sessions after work as a way to switch my brain off, slowly making my way through every Pokémon’s PokeDex entry. Even though it felt like a series of fetch quests sometimes, I really enjoyed the semi-mindless busywork and just running around maps doing whatever I wanted.

I couldn’t be bothered with finishing the handful of side quests I have left, though. Go find your own big Buizel, guy.

There you have it, that’s what Gizmodo Australia is playing this month if you’re looking for some inspiration.