Join the 3D Printing Club While Flashforge’s Adventurer 3 Is $100 Off

3D printing can be a fantastically fun and fulfilling hobby, but if you’re new to the space, it can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know where to start.

Flashforge is one of the bigger names in the 3D printing space and is mostly known for its top quality filament printers. If you’ve been looking to get into 3D printing this year, you can currently snag a great deal on the Flashforge Adventurer 3 printer, which is currently on sale for $568.65. With a usual price tag of $670, you’ll be saving yourself just over $100.

This is also a great option if you’re looking to upgrade from an older model of filament printer to something – especially if you want one with an enclosure.

Here’s what you need to know about the Flashforge Adventurer 3 and why it’s a 3D printer that’s worth your time.

What is the Flashforge Adventurer 3?

The Adventurer 3 is a fused filament fabrication printer, which means it uses a reel of filament that is fed through a heated nozzle and deposited layer by layer to form the print job. FFF printers are a great place to start when getting into 3D printing, as they’ll help you get a good grasp of the basics when creating and printing 3D designs. They’re also the less expensive printing option, so you can experiment more.

However, depending on the thickness of your layer height, the finish of your print job might not appear totally smooth with visible layer lines. It’s not ideal for printing very small and detailed jobs, but you can get a smoother finish by adjusting your layer height or swapping out the printing nozzle.

Thankfully, the Adventurer 3’s interface is very user friendly and changing the nozzle couldn’t be easier, so getting a cleaner print isn’t too hard.

With a maximum build volume of 150 x 150 x 150mm, it takes about three to five minutes for the Adventurer 3’s auto-levelling heating bed to hit 100-degree Celcius, which is pretty good. The less time you have to wait around when getting started, the better.

It’s an enclosed printer, which means it’s much easier to control and maintain the ambient temperature when printing as well.

Why should you buy the Flashforge Adventurer 3?

What makes the Adventurer 3 a standout printer is that it comes with a built-in camera, so you can remotely watch it and keep track of your job in real-time. FFF printing can be a bit finicky at times, so being able to check on your print job without being chained to the table it’s set up on is a pretty nice bonus.

The Adventurer 3 will also let you know when you’re running low on filament and pause the job when you do, so you can avoid a situation where you check back in on your print job only to realise it hasn’t been running for the past hour.

The Adventurer 3 comes with 250g PLA filament, so you can start printing the moment it’s set up. However, if you scroll down on the product page, you’ll see that you can save 10% off select filaments when you bundle them with a printer, and it never hurts to have an extra reel on hand.

You can pick up the Flashforge Adventurer 3 on sale for $568.65 here.