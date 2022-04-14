Here’s All the Good Movies Hitting Aussie Cinemas in May

Welcome to your list of all the good movies out next month. By good we obviously mean Giz-adjacent, so sci-fi, horror, fantasy, adventure – basically every flick on the May 2022 Australian movie release schedule we can’t wait to see.

We’ve got a running guide on everything hitting cinemas this year, but this will serve as your month ahead planner. You’re welcome.

Even though April is only mid-way through, it’s time to look ahead to May. There’s actually quite a few brilliant flicks hitting cinemas next month, so without further ado….

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 5

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is one of the most intriguing parts of the MCU’s fourth phase — and as we head towards the future of Marvel film releases, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of what the film is about. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an ensemble film starring an array of new and returning characters. A blurb here wouldn’t do it justice, so follow this link for everything we know about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Alternatively, if you’re keen to watch something right now, here’s what we recommend you watch before the second Doctor Strange instalment hits cinemas.

Firestarter – May 12

In a new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic thriller from Blumhouse, a girl with extraordinary pyrokinetic powers fights to protect her family and herself from sinister forces that seek to capture and control her. Zac Efron and Sydney Lemmon play her parents (way to make me feel old), two well-meaning adults who have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong; American Horror Story: Double Feature, The Tomorrow War) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction.

DC League of Super Pets – May 19

DC League of Super-Pets is what you might expect. It’s a soft adventure film aimed at a younger audience, featuring Superman and Batman… But they’re not the stars. Instead, the pets are the stars of this flick. If you love animated pet cuteness, this one’s for you. The main characters appear to be Krypto, Superman’s dog, and Ace, Batman’s dog. Krypto and Ace, mind you, are both dogs that exist within the DC comic canon. Dwayne Johnson will voice Krypto. It looks mega cute.

Top Gun: Maverick – May 26

Tom Cruise is back, this time playing a mentor-like figure to other pilots, albeit one who can still cut it up in the skies. Expect to see Maverick suit up one last time to save somebody, but ultimately it won’t be up to him, and the rookies will have to find it within themselves to get the job done. This isn’t a spoiler, it’s just a very likely plot. Top Gun: Maverick was originally expected to come out back in mid-2019 but we have now locked in May 26.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie – May 26

When a giant sinkhole forms in front of their diner, Bob and Linda have to keep the restaurant afloat over the summer with a burger stand near the amusement park. Meanwhile, Tina, Gene, and Louise investigate the mystery of why the sinkhole formed in this animated movie musical. Also, there’s a robot. The Bob’s Burgers Movie is definitely one for any Bob’s Burgers fan. It looks cute as heck.

What came out in April 2022?

April isn’t over yet, although it is speeding by at lightning pace. Here’s what has released this month, or is still yet to release.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – April 7

Ambulance – April 7

The Lost City – April 14

Everything Everywhere All At Once – April 14

The Northman – April 21

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – April 21

