Elon Musk Proves Yet Again That He’s Just Not Very Bright

Fans of billionaire (and now Twitter owner) Elon Musk seem to think he’s the smartest person in the world. But Musk made a comment on Twitter over the weekend that could be his dumbest yet. Admittedly, there’s a lot of competition when you remember this is the guy who predicted in March of 2020 that the pandemic would be over by April 2020.

Musk was having a discussion on Sunday about how he hoped “in coming years” to build a Hyperloop, a system of transportation he first pitched in 2013. When someone speculated that Hyperloop might be helpful during hurricane evacuations in New Orleans, Musk assured Twitter users any extreme weather above ground wouldn’t have any impact on the tunnels below.

“Underground tunnels are immune to surface weather conditions (subways are a good example), so it wouldn’t matter to Hyperloop if a hurricane was raging on the surface. You wouldn’t even notice,” Musk tweeted.

The problem, of course, is that underground tunnels definitely can flood during extreme weather. And we’ve got 11 photos of precisely that happening in recent years, from flooding in subways to water overtaking underground parking garages.

It should be noted this guy has a net worth of around $366 billion. Meritocracy is a myth. Abolish billionaires.

Zhengzhou, China (2021)

This photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows rescuers searching inside the subway which was flooded following heavy rains in Zhengzhou, in China’s central Henan province. (Photo: STR / AFP, Getty Images)

Paris, France (2018)

Heavy rain has flooded in the subway of Paris, France, on May 22, 2018. (Photo: Julien Mattia/NurPhoto, Getty Images)

Alexandria, Virginia (2021)

An underground parking garage floods as the Potomac River overflows its banks in the historic Old Town section of Alexandria, Va., Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Photo: Cliff Owen, AP)

Macau, China (2017)

Debris left in a flooded subway around Macau after Typhoon Hato hit on August 23, 2017. (Photo: Edward Wong/South China Morning Post, Getty Images)

Hochdorf, Germany (2018)

Vehicles are parked in a flooded underground car park on June 12, 2018 in Hochdorf, Germany. (Photo: Alexander W’lfl, AP)

New York (2013)

Mud covers everything at the South Ferry Subway station on Manhattan. The station, one of the newest in the MTA subway system, was flooded and severely damaged by the superstorm Sandy. (Photo: Orjan F. Ellingvag/Corbis, Getty Images)

Toronto, Canada (2012)

A Toronto police officer leans over to inspect a flooded Union Station Subway in Toronto on Friday, June 1, 2012. (Photo: Pawel Dwulit/Toronto Star, Getty Images)

Gurugram, India (2020)

People wade across a waterlogged pedestrian subway, at National Highway-48, in Kherki Daula near the police station on August 13, 2020 in Gurugram, India. (Photo: Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times, Getty Images)

New York (2021)

A man wearing plastic bags over his shoes waits for the subway service to resume as remnants of Hurricane Ida causes flash flooding across the city, in the New York City borough of Queens, NY, September 1, 2021. (Photo: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA, AP)

Mumbai, India (2019)

A man walks through a waterlogged subway, at Andheri, on June 28, 2019 in Mumbai, India. (Photo: Shashi S Kashyap/Hindustan Times, Getty Images)

Berlin, Germany (2019)